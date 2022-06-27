Some Ghanaians are against the activities of the LGBTQ community

It is better for a nation to be poor and righteous than to be rich and unrighteous (Proverbs 15:16). Of course, it will be best to have riches and righteousness as God always desired for the Jewish people in redemptive history.

Much more, God extended such a heartfelt desire to other non-Jewish nations in the Bible. We see how he redeemed individuals (Rahab, Ruth) and repentance was preached to nations (Nineveh) as a foreshadowing of His ultimate redemption plan in Jesus Christ for the world.



In light of this, God’s heart bleeds when a nation embraces unrighteous conduct as normal. Men always have the way that seems right to them but the end thereof is destruction (Proverbs 14:12).



In this write-up, I want to share with you 10 biblical reasons why Ghana must not allow LGBTQ Community to operate. In two parts, I discuss the Human and Godly Reasons.



Let’s look at the details…



PART 1: HUMAN REASONS



Before we plunge into the 10 reasons proper, let’s consider a few human reasons why we must not allow LGBTQ in our nation.



Creation



The first appeal I have to lean towards is creation. The natural order of life has been made in the interest of man and woman marrying and not same-sex. God made males and females to reproduce. To agree to same-sex union is to go against creation.



Conscience

Conscience is the policeman of our being. God created man and put conscience in him to be able to determine what is right and wrong. The most primitive people in remotest areas still advance the cause of marriage between a man and a woman and not same-sex marriage. Even without being Christians, people’s conscience tells them that same-sex marriage is not the way to go.



Culture



Our culture frowns on gay and lesbian activities. I am yet to find any group of people in our cultural setting who allow a man to marry a man and a woman to marry a woman. It’s rare. To agree to this arrangement will be a grave affront to our cultural values.



In all of this, the root cause of why people are clamoring for unbridled sexual misconduct is the fall of man (Romans 5:12-19). We all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. Part of the effects of our Adamic nature is homosexual and lesbian conduct and other sins.



PART 2: GODLY REASONS



Now, let’s turn our attention to the 10 main reasons why we must not allow gays and lesbians to freely operate in our nation.



1. God’s Blessings



The Ghana National Anthem starts with these profound words: “God bless our homeland Ghana”. There is a reason why the founding fathers of our nation framed the words by acknowledging God as the source of our blessings. There is an admission that God is sovereign and blesses nations. We must not incur God’s curses by succumbing to the pressures of the LGBTQ community. Just as we are enjoined by the same anthem to ‘resist oppressors' rule’, we must reject unrighteous conducts that do not attract the blessings of God.



2. Sin Is A Reproach

The other reason why our nation must not allow the activities of LGBTQ to thrive is that sin is a reproach on people. Throughout Biblical history, God’s judgment has never failed to be meted out to nations that turn their back on God. Proverbs 14:34 says that righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach. I am not by this saying that Ghana is a Christian nation but rather my argument is that any nation that does good and rejects evil attracts God’s blessings. When God sent Jonah to preach repentance to the nation of Nineveh, it demonstrated His interest in nations and their state of righteousness (Jonah 3).



3. God’s Wrath



The next major reason why I believe Ghana must not legalize same-sex marriage is that we will incur the wrath of God. Paul said in Romans 1:18 that the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men. Pastor and apologist, Sam Allberry said that “The presence of all these sinful acts is a reminder that we live in a world which has deliberately turned away from God in all sorts of ways, and is therefore experiencing a foretaste of God’s anger and courting its final outpouring on the day of judgment.” Because of the wrath of God we must reject this agenda.



4. God’s Punishment



Not only does God’s anger burn against the unrighteous but He also punishes them. God punished Sodom and Gomorrah for their sins which included homosexuality (Genesis 19). They were so dead in their sins that they wanted to sleep with angels. The Bible says in Genesis 18:20 that Sodom and Gomorrah’s sin was ‘very grave’. Jude 7 says that Sodom was destroyed by fire because they went after ‘strange flesh’, hence ‘suffering the vengeance of eternal fire’.



5. Abomination to God



The next good reason why I am advocating for the nation not to accept same-sex marriage is that it is an abomination to God. I am sure by now you have realized that sin is ultimately against God and not man. David said in Psalm 51:4 admits that only God did he sin against. Joseph agrees and says to Potiphar’s wife who was making lustful advances to him that he cannot sin against God (Genesis 39:9). Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13 supports that homosexuality is an abomination to the Lord. If we agree, we shall be an abomination to the Lord.



6. Overturning God’s Marriage



One of the obvious reasons why we must throw away any slight consideration for same-sex marriage is that it will overturn God’s perfect will for marriage to be between a man and a woman. Genesis 2:24 advances further to support heterosexual marriage by saying the man and the woman in marriage shall become one (Mark 10:8-10; Ephesians 5:31-32). There is nowhere in Scripture that God supported same-sex marriage. In the book God and the Gay Christian: The Biblical Case in Support of Same-Sex Relationships, Matthew Vines bends the hands of the Scriptures to support his proposition that homosexuality is godly. It’s plain demonic control and deception to love and enjoy sin.

7. God’s Judgement



The sexual revolution is God’s judgment on a nation. According to Romans 1:26-27, when the unrighteous suppress the truth of God, God gives “them us to vile passions”. Hence, we see the consequences of women lusting after women and men lusting after men. The main reason we have not seen a sexual revolution in our country is that God’s restraint is at work. We have men and women who fear God resisting any attempt to sneak LGBTQ agenda into the fabric of our society. The day we allow them to operate will be the day we will have avalanche of sexual immorality everywhere. Allberry says, “Sin leads to judgment, but judgment also leads to further sin.”



8. Suppression of God’s Truth



Again Paul raises the argument in Romans 1:18-20 that the unrighteous suppress the truth of God evident in the creation and go on the high speed of sexual lust. Just as I noted in the human appeal in Part 1 above, creation is a means of God’s revelation to man (what theologians call General Revelation). In every nation and culture, He has left a witness for us about Himself (Acts 14:17). Psalm 19 re-echoes this idea when it says that creation speaks of the glory of God. In fact, when you look at creations like animals, they come in pairs with procreative ability between males and females. It is only man who will go against this order in clear violation of God’s truth.



9. Rejection by God



The same God we seek blessings from as a nation hates homosexual sin and rejects them from entering His kingdom. In 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, Paul gives a list of people who will not go to heaven including homosexuals. And so for some people to propound falsely that someone can be a homosexual and a Christian is an experiment to mix light with darkness. Paul says, “Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived. Neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor sodomites.” (I Corinthians 6:9 NKJV). Again, some people will scream on top of their voice and ask why I singled out homosexuals? It’s because they are bold to sin and come out to request for legalisation of their unrighteous deeds.



10. Lawless & Disobedience



The last reason why I believe Ghana, my homeland, must not allow legalisation of LGBTQ agenda is because it is lawless and disobedient to God. The lawless and disobedient are of their father the devil (Ephesians 2). Yes, I know that individuals will still continue on this path but for our nation to embrace it will mean that we force many people to go in that line. If we succumb to pressures, we shall see unusual lawlessness and disobedience against God.



I Timothy 1:8‭-‬10 (NKJV) says that,

“But we know that the law is good if one uses it lawfully, knowing this: that the law is not made for a righteous person, but for the lawless and insubordinate, for the ungodly and for sinners, for the unholy and profane, for murderers of fathers and murderers of mothers, for manslayers, for fornicators, for sodomites, for kidnappers, for liars, for perjurers, and if there is any other thing that is contrary to sound doctrine.”



Last Words



Apostle Peter has a message for all of us when he said in 2 Peter 2:6‭-‬9 (NKJV) that:



“and turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah into ashes, condemned them to destruction, making them an example to those who afterward would live ungodly; and delivered righteous Lot, who was oppressed by the filthy conduct of the wicked (for that righteous man, dwelling among them, tormented his righteous soul from day to day by seeing and hearing their lawless deeds)— then the Lord knows how to deliver the godly out of temptations and to reserve the unjust under punishment for the day of judgment.”



The Scripture above shows that God will punish the unrighteous and deliver the righteous. There is no godly justification for any nation to be proud of allowing homosexuals and lesbians to freely operate. It is sin against God and also oppression of the righteous soul. If we want to enjoy God’s blessings, we must reject LGBTQ and uphold righteousness.