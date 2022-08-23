10 important things you need to know about IELTS

File photo

IELTS –The International English Language Testing System is designed to help you work, study or migrate to a country where English is the native language.

This includes countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the USA.



Your ability to listen, read, write and speak in English will be assessed during the test. IELTS is graded on a scale of 1-9.



IELTS is jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia, and Cambridge English.



IELTS Registration



Registering for your IELTS test is quick and easy



Step 1 – Find your nearest IELTS test location or take IELTS Online



There are more than 1,600 IELTS test locations in over 140 countries. Find your nearest test centre.



If you would prefer to take your test from the comfort of your home or another private location, you can now do so with IELTS Online, our online IELTS Academic test. Check you have everything you need to take IELTS Online.



Step 2 – Register for your IELTS test



You can register and pay online or download an application form to print, complete, and submit to your chosen test centre.



You will need to provide a copy of your valid identity document. You will also need to present the same identity document on the day of your test.



Step 3 – Your IELTS test is booked



If you booked IELTS on paper or on a computer, your test centre will send you an email confirming the date and time of your test once your application is processed. Your Speaking test may be scheduled for a different day, and your test centre will confirm that too.



If you booked IELTS Online, you will receive an email confirming your test booking, and your Speaking test will usually be before your other test.



IELTS Exam

The exam mainly measures the ability of test-takers to communicate in the four basic English language skills – listening, reading, speaking, and writing. IELTS exam is jointly owned and conducted by IDP Education Australia, and Cambridge English Language Assessment.



There is a computer-based IELTS and paper-based IELTS. Test-takers who opt for the IELTS computer-based test take the Listening, Writing, and Reading sections on a computer. Whereas, the Speaking test is conducted face-to-face with a trained examiner.



With the Computer-based IELTS, one gets more test dates to choose from and gets results in 3-5 days. Test takers who opt to take IELTS on paper will take the Reading, Writing, and Listening sections on paper with either HB pencils or pen. Whereas, the Speaking test is conducted face-to-face with a professional IELTS examiner.



Liz Ielts



Are you looking for a free IELTS test preparation website with tips, lessons, and practice tests? Then Liz IELTS will do for you. Liz IELTS contains IELTS tips, model answers, topics, practice lessons, and videos created from many years of teaching IELTS all for free. Do you want to know how you can use a free website to prepare for your IELTS test then visit Liz IELTS?



British Council IELTS Registration



There are three stages to booking your IELTS test:



Check the availability and select your test date (you will need to select a separate test date for your Speaking test).



Create an account with the British Council.



Book and pay.



If you are under 18, you will need your parent or guardian to book the test for you.



Please note:



To continue with this booking you will need:



An identification document of the test taker. Make sure you have a photocopy or a photo of the identification document at hand, as you will need to upload this as part of the booking process.



A payment card (if an online payment option is available and you wish to pay online)



Which test should I take?

There are two IELTS tests available – IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training. The test you choose should be based on what it is you want to do.



IELTS can help you with a variety of life choices, like moving abroad, getting the job you’ve always wanted, or even just improving your English language skills. So before you book your test, be sure to check which one is right for you.



IELTS Indicator is an online test, that was recently introduced, for students not able to take an IELTS test due to the Covid-19 shutdown.



IELTS Academic



IELTS Academic measures whether your level of English language proficiency is suitable for an academic environment. It reflects aspects of academic language and evaluates whether you’re ready to begin training or studying.



Take this test if you want to:



study at an undergraduate level or postgraduate level anywhere in the world



apply for Student Route visa (Tier 4) at a university that is a Student route (Tier 4) Sponsor in the UK work in an English-speaking country for a professional organisation.



IELTS General Training

IELTS General Training measures English language proficiency in a practical, everyday context. The tasks and tests reflect both workplace and social situations.



Take this test if you would like to:



study or train below degree level



work or undertake work-related training in an English-speaking country



emigrate to an English-speaking country



get another job in your own country.



IELTS for UK VISA

If you are taking the IELTS test to support a UK visa application to work, live or study in the UK, you may need to take the IELTS for UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration) Academic or General Training or the IELTS Life Skills test.



IELTS Online Test

Depending on your preference, IELTS can now be taken on either paper or computer at a number of locations.



IELTS Indicator: This is a new online test that is prepared by the British Council that you can use to measure your English language level and keep your educational goal on track right from your home.



IELTS Writing Task 1



The IELTS Writing Task 1 asks you to write a summary of at least 150 words about some visual information, usually in the form of a graph or chart. You will need to pick out the main features and describe and compare the data given.



The IELTS Writing Task 1 can prove to be quite difficult, especially if you have not prepared for it. There are some things that all graph or chart types have in common and other things that make them quite distinct. The type of language you’ll need will be different depending on the graph or chart that comes up on the day of the exam. However, the one thing they all have in common is the structure.



IELTS Writing Task 2



IELTS Writing Task 2 is the second part of the writing test, where you are presented with a point of view, argument, or problem and asked to write an essay in response. Your essay should be in a formal style, at least 250 words in length and you should aim to complete it in under 40 minutes.



IELTS Practice Test



Prepare for IELTS with these free practice tests and answers. Use these tests to carry out timed practice sessions and develop your test technique.



We strongly advise test takers to practice IELTS. By taking our free practice tests, you will get to know the test format, experience the types of tasks you will be asked to undertake, test yourself under timed conditions and review your answers and compare them with model answers.



Remember, you will take the Listening, Reading, and Writing tests on the same day with no breaks in between, so it’s important to practice under similar conditions.



When taking the tests, remember that each test is presented over a number of web pages. Make sure you answer all the questions and carry out the tasks on each page in the correct order.



Free online IELTS Listening practice tests





The IELTS Listening test will take about 30 minutes, and you will have an extra 10 minutes to transfer your answers to the answer sheet. Prepare with our free materials.



Free online IELTS Reading practice tests



You will be allowed 1 hour to complete all 3 sections of the IELTS Academic or General Reading test. Prepare with our free materials.



Free online IELTS Speaking practice tests



Prepare for your IELTS Speaking test and familiarise yourself with the structure of the test.



Free online IELTS Writing practice tests



You will be allowed 1 hour to complete two tasks in the IELTS Academic Writing test. Prepare with our free materials.



Conclusion



IELTS is an English language test for study, migration, or work. Over three million people take our test every year. IELTS is accepted by more than 11,000.



If you are looking to work, live or study in an English-speaking country, then you must be able to demonstrate a high level of English language ability.



English is the third most spoken language in the world, with 379 million speakers worldwide.



Being able to communicate in the native language of the country you wish to work or study in, has a wide range of benefits. It is also essential for job opportunities as well as integration into the community.



IELTS is the most popular test for those looking to migrate to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK. It is globally recognized by more than 11,000 employers, universities, schools, and immigration bodies including 3,400 institutions in the USA.



