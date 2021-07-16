10 most likely to be President in future

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Ghana's democracy since independence in 1957 has experienced some appreciable growth and evolved in the last 6 decades with more people yearning to take up leadership roles

This is evident in the number of young men and women venturing into the political space which hitherto used to be a reserve for the older folk. Student politics in tertiary institutions has birthed a lot of young people with a burning desire and an unrelenting drive to take their destinies and that of the country to a different pedestal.



The age-old notion of wisdom and experience being the repository of old age is fast fading away as the 21st-century youth have challenged the norm and are rising to the occasion especially in the political sphere.



In recent times, the urge and drive for Ghanaian youth are geared towards establishing a more perfect country to promote the general welfare of the citizens, provide for common defense for those who speak truth to power, and ensure posterity.



In no particular order, here are 10 potential people likely to be president of Ghana in the future.



1. John Dumelo







A Ghanaian actor, farmer, and politician who has within a short time demonstrated enough passion and resilience to his cause to making Ghana a better place.



The 37-year-old actor and NDC's Ayawaso Wuogon Parliamentary candidate for the 2020 elections gave his opponent a run for her money despite losing in the end. For most political watchers, John Dumelo demonstrated guts, immeasurable confidence and performed surprisingly well, especially transitioning from the field of Creative Arts to mainline politics.



This tips the successful actor as a potential figure to run for the highest office of the land considering how far he has come.



2. Zanetor Rawlings







The eldest daughter of former President, the late Jerry John Rawlings is gradually following in the footsteps of her father.

The 42-year-old is currently a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korley constituency in the Greater Accra region. She is regarded by many as a future flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) due to her sharp rise in the political spectrum.



In the run-up to the 2020 elections, some school of thought claimed she was being figured by former president John Mahama as a running mate and it won't be a surprise to see her climb up the political ladder to the level of a flag bearer or a future President.



3. Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah







Popularly known as Kojo Jones, the 32-year-old business executive whose drive and passion for creating employment opportunities landed him in business, has been at the forefront championing a development agenda throughout the country.



The young and passionate entrepreneur is a graduate of Coventry University and the London Metropolitan University, respectively.



His love to give back to society has seen him provide potable water, stationery, among other things to many poor and needy communities around the country through his KJM Foundation initiative which is a nonprofit organization.



Though his thoughts are unknown, his name stands tall among other contenders for a position like this. His passion to make Ghana a world-class country is very much alive which is why his name cannot go unmentioned in this post.



4. Nana Kwame Bediako







Widely known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, the real estate mogul arguably is one of the most sought-after young entrepreneurs in Ghana.



With a mission of building a united new Africa and bridging it with the rest of the world, his Freedom Movement advocates for an elevation in the education, civilization, and empowerment of African people around the world who seek to have their value and legacy restored.

It, therefore, does not beat imagination seeing his name appear in this list.



5. Sara Adwoa Safo







As far as successful female politicians go, Sara Adwoa Safo cannot be ignored or underrated.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart is currently the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya constituency and Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.



She is also an entrepreneur and a graduate of the George Washington University who served as the Procurement minister under the first term of President Akufo Addo's government.



In less than a decade in Parliament, Madam Adwoa Safo is one of the most vocal voices in the House as far as women are concerned.



6. Sammy Awuku







His impeccable communication prowess rose him to the rank of Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party. Sammy's unflinching love and commitment to the NPP accelerated him quickly to join the rank and file of the party as the National Youth Organiser after a landslide victory in the NPP's 2013 congress.



The 37-year-old brilliant and hardworking youth leader as he is, he works tirelessly and effortlessly to rally the youth behind the NPP which secured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo (then Flag Bearer) a guaranteed win in the 2016 general elections.



His love for Accountability in all matters particularly in governance inspired him to partner with colleagues to form the Group that keeps the government of the day on its toes-Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG).

Mr. Awuku is currently the Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency.



7. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah







He bowed out of broadcasting in 2014 to establish an investment firm, West Brownstone Capital. By 2016, he had become a practising as a lawyer.



In 2015 the 39-year-old member of Parliament and minister for information contested and won the NPP parliamentary primaries for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana leading to his victory in the 2016 general elections.



He additionally served as a member of the Finance and Constitutional committees of the 7th Parliament of Ghana. He is currently the President's Representative at the Ministry of Information.



His outstanding up to speed performance and display of aptitude as a minister during the COVID-19 pandemic was a testament to his readiness for the task ahead. It is therefore far-fetched that his name keeps surfacing on the lips of people as a possible flag bearer figure for the future.



8. Sammy Gyamfi







He's arguably one of the smart lawyers and politicians in Ghana who has carved a niche for himself as far as communication in politics is concerned.



The 32-year-old outspoken firebrand politician who hails from Sunyani in the Bono Region of Ghana has become a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian political space.



The current NDC's National Communication Officer has been a key voice and the main new face who has propelled the communications machinery of the NDC. His style of communication and vociferous nature puts him as an antidote to the weak communication machinery of the

National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Sammy Gyamfi is currently the Convenor of the Coalition for Social Justice (CSJ).



9. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa







Winning the North Tongu Parliamentary seat under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at age 28 and rising through the ranks as a member of the then Candidate Atta Mills' campaign team to becoming a deputy minister of information at the presidency of the late John Atta Mills, he served on Government's Transition Team as Acting Secretary. Ablakwa served as deputy Minister for Education in charge of Tertiary Education under then Minister of Education Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang under the John Dramani Mahama Government.



His sharp rise in politics and in-depth knowledge and portfolio makes him a choice for the highest office of the land for many political enthusiasts.



10. Kevin Okyere







Kevin Okyere is a Ghanaian entrepreneur in the oil industry in Ghana. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Springfield Energy- a billion-dollar oil company founded in 2008.



Heading one of West Africa’s most successful energy conglomerates, the 41-year-old oil magnate even though maybe modest; his ambitions are anything but. In just 15 years, Kevin Okyere has built his company, Springfield Group, into a $1 billion (annual revenues) multi-faceted Ghanaian energy behemoth.



Though his ambitions towards politics are known, he appears to be well-grounded in his business. But, a school of thought has it that, a move into politics could be a game-changer for Ghanaian politics, looking at how well he's done for himself and Springfield Group over the years as to whether that will be a reality, a move into politics wouldn't be a bad idea for him.