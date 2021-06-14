10 political blunders by Nana Akufo-Addo’s government which took a heavy toll on Ghana

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The transformation of Ghana into a self-sufficient country, whereby it can utilize its potential resources to develop the country, provide a source of good drinking water, good roads, embark on rural development, job creation, and the regular supply of electricity, have been hampered by chronic corruption.

Akufo Addo was denied another wasteful four years by intelligent Ghanaians but the corrupt Electoral Commission and Chief Justice were able to manipulate the system to forcefully give Nana Akufo-Addo another four years.



I don’t care about the NDC because according to Ghanaians and the NPP, John Mahama was corrupt, therefore, I need to concentrate on Nana Akufo Addo who promised Ghanaians he is going to fix the ruined economy and fight against corruption.



This article will share more light on the biggest mistakes Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did which should have prevented him to be the president of Ghana:



1. Ghana will become the cleanest country in West Africa in terms of improved environmental sanitation and the country will become like Dubai. These are some of the many promises the NPP government made but Ghana remains one of the dirtiest countries in the world.

2. “Every Ghanaian will have a bank account by end of 2018,” The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia said the Government has begun implementing policies and programs intended to make Ghana the most business-friendly country in Africa. Nothing significant was achieved, as a matter of fact, Ghanaians face an unemployment crisis.



3. Under the leadership of Akufo-Addo, about 7 financial institutions collapsed in the country. After that, the cunning and ineffective president Akufo-Addo, "Reveals 'Criminal Investigations Underway."



According to him, a Special Investigations Team has been put in place to undertake criminal investigations into the failures of all seven banks for possible prosecutions by the relevant State agencies. This is a trick called 'empty responsibility.'



4. Nana Akufo-Addo runs Ghana like is for him and gave posts to his relatives, including the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, and former Supreme Court judge, Gloria Akuffo. Many of them handling the delicate affairs of Ghana were unqualified, therefore, no productivity, efficiency, and progress were achieved in the country.



5. Akufo-Addo promised to declare war on corruption, and therefore, appointed the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Hamidu, yet the president himself was involved in many corruption scandals, above all, he cleverly restricted Mr. Amidu from doing his job to avoid disgrace to the NPP party and himself.

6. In every government, especially in the developed countries, when an official or a politician involves in a corruption scandal, he has to resign immediately.



In Akufo-Addo’s government, the president keeps every corrupt official. This is sheer ignorance and stupidity for any intelligent Ghanaian to accept that because this is one of the reasons the developed world doesn’t respect Africa.



Examples are Charles Bissue, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining. He was caught red-handed on camera, taking bribes, and Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the office of the President, was exposed by his wife after a misunderstanding. His wealth at the shortest period of his career reveals he is corrupt.



Whether out of sympathy or those involved in corruption beg for mercy, the president kept both of them in his administration. Such a political blunder questions the president’s integrity. What is he trying to hide from Ghanaians? Is he keeping them because he also has skeletons in the cupboard?



7. In a country that is facing an unemployment crisis, including the youth, Akufo-Addo shouldn’t have come out with any Cathedral project issues but the president did with the request to Judges to relocate temporarily for the project to be started.

This means that the president isn’t ready and has no important plans in his hands for the suffering Ghanaians.



8. One of the important tasks of an economist is to research economic issues by creating, using various analytical procedures to regulate and maintain a flexible economy, yet the Vice-President, Bawumia, who claims to be an economist, messed up the economy of Ghana more than what they accused John Mahama of.



9. Ghana’s economy was in crisis with collapsed financial institutions and a high rate of unemployment, so why should the Bank of Ghana issue high currencies of GHC100 and GHC200 into an already troubled economy before the end of 2019? This doesn’t make sense. This is one of the biggest mistakes every intelligent president must avoid.



Then as quickly as possible, the cunning president after realizing how worst the economy of Ghana has become, the NPP government announced to set up a committee to investigate the rapid deterioration of the Cedi. Who are they fooling?



10. Ghana at the moment has lost billions of cedis, with the creation of artificial unemployment crisis and huge debt because of jealousy and hate Nana Akufo-Addo has towards John Mahama. He neglected all the uncompleted projects left by the former government.

In America, the Republicans' projects are not abandoned because they were started by the Democrats. If that's what they do, America wouldn't have developed for Ken Ofori Atta to seek medical attention in that country. This is a disgrace to the entire NPP administration.



In my opinion, these are the 10 political blunders any intelligent African president ruling a developing country must avoid.