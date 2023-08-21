17th anniv commemoration: Edward Osei Boakye Trust Fund honours the legacy of Boakye Mattress

Yaw Boakye of Boakye Mattresses died 17 years ago

In the tapestry of life, there are certain individuals whose threads stand out, weaving a story of dedication, compassion, and enduring impact.

Edward Osei Boakye, known affectionately as Yaw Boakye, America Boakye, and Boakye Mattress, was one of these exceptional souls. From May 11, 1933, to August 21, 2006, his presence illuminated the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.



As we commemorate the 17th anniversary of his passing today, the Edward Osei Boakye Trust Fund stands as a living tribute to the legacy he left behind. Established in his honor, the fund serves as a reminder that true greatness transcends time.



Edward Osei Boakye's journey was one of entrepreneurial spirit, industrious pursuits, and the creation of United Mattress and Foam Company Limited.



But beyond the realm of business, he was an embodiment of values that have touched the hearts of many.



The memories he left behind are not merely recollections, but guiding stars that continue to illuminate the paths of his family, friends, and countless beneficiaries through the work of the Edward Osei Boakye Trust Fund.



Like a guardian angel, his wisdom navigates us through uncertainty, and his unwavering faith instills us with unyielding courage and hope.





Now, as we praise great and famous men like Edward Osei Boakye, we also acknowledge the Lord who reveals in man his glory.



We honor those who, like him, built homes of beauty and contributed to the brotherhood of duty through their skills and artistry.



In the face of Edward Osei Boakye's luminous legacy, there are those who, for reasons unknown, seek to tarnish the brilliance of his memory. But even the darkest of intentions cannot eclipse the radiance of a life well-lived.



The Trust is committed to caring for the educational and health needs of the vulnerable in society. The funding for the trust's noble activities comes from the management of the estate of the late Mr. Edward Boakye.



Since its inception, the Trust has provided unwavering support to various medical and educational institutions, as well as individuals, including those living with Leukemia.

In loving memoriam, the Edward Osei Boakye Trust Fund bids farewell to a life well-lived and embraces the responsibility of continuing a legacy that shall forever endure.



Rest in peace, Edward Osei Yaw Boakye, until we meet again.











