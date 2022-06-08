2,500 Ghanaians might lose their lives on roads in 2023

Accidents are leading to loss of lives

Road accidents in Ghana have been a topical issue that has been passionately discussed over the years. The loss of lives and properties has been overwhelming.

Apart from records of fatalities, data of those who are injured in all forms are alarming. The Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, The Ghana Fire Service, the Driver, Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and other Institutions such ach as the Ambulance Service, play key role to mitigate and support in the management of road crashes.



The MTTD is the legally authorized institution to investigate road crashes to establish root causes. These investigation reports are to be studied to inform policy formulations by key institutions such as the National Road Safety Authority in the prevention of these accidents.



The reports are to be analyzed for possible further research where programmes and action plans are developed for implementation to reduce the future occurrence. Some identified causes of these accidents are; poor driving skills, breakdown of vehicles on the road that are not towed away, poor road conditions, driver fatigue, poor maintenance of vehicles, Indiscipline including over-loading of vehicles and inadequate management systems to prevent road accidents.



The statistics of road accidents in Ghana has shown a consistently increasing trend in both fatalities and all Injuries over the last 7 years from 2015 to 2021.



From 2015 to November 2021, the total fatality from road accident is 15,756 resulting in an average of 2,250 yearly. During the same period, there have also been an average of 12,750 yearly injuries. There is a direct correlation between the increasing road accidents and fatalities as well as injuries recorded over the period. Data available show that the age of the fatality and injured mostly affected are between 25 to 45 years. They form about 40% of the total victims who are the productive age group of the population. Ghana lost 6,302 productive citizens who had contributed directly to the economic activities of the Country over the period under review.

Analyzing the consistent trend of fatalities from roads accidents over the past 7 years, it is projected that 2023 will record a minimum of 2,500 fatalities and 15,000 injuries from road accidents as in the red dotted in the graph above if adequate accident prevention opportunities are not fully explored and implemented. Effective preventive measures when fully implemented must-see reduction in the figures over the years that should bring down the curves.



Losses from road accidents are enormous and highly affect the economic, social and other sectors of Ghana’s development. Taking a scenario of a breadwinner for a family of 4 losing his or her life to a road accident, the estimated number of these dependents in a year will be 2,700 and in the years under review is 18,900 people. The future of these 18,900 people is bleak, such as truncated education, inadequate provision of basic needs and the overall effect is their goals in life may not be attained. Projections for those dependents of the injured when included will even be alarming.



The financial losses arising from damaged vehicles, equipment, road infrastructure, medical bills, income, and more are enormous. For treating injuries and traffic fatalities alone, Ghana spends up to $230 million every year and when computed over the period, $ 1.6 billion is lost to Ghana’s economy.



The Transport Minister had said, "road crashes in Ghana are becoming our new pandemic’ and he is right, but road crashes was there before COVID and losses from the crashes is still with us. The premium given to combating COVID 19 must be equally applied to drastically reduce the records and possibly eradicate the menace. There is an urgent need to focus on road accident prevention strategies because, even after COVID 19 vaccinations and all Ghanaians are immune, road accident is still scaring at us and we are not immune to it.



Road accidents must be considered as a national tragedy and public health threat as well as a national security threat and very high importance must be given to it because of its enormous negative impact.

The Parliament of Ghana, government, and state institutions vested with authority in this sector must show a very high interest the subject. Just like COVID-19, if it even demands deploying the military to support the police for national road accident prevention exercises, it must be considered.



For short-term mitigation measures, the causes are already known from various accident investigation reports, so why should road accidents be killing us from the same causes? Who are the next victims, you reading this article? We and all our loved ones are at risk. Each road user can only be cautious of actions or inactions of other road users for personal defensive control from this canker.



Long-term mitigation measures may require adequate investment in further research for policy formulation, key programs and action plans to curb the fatalities and injuries. This I believe might have been considered and some opportunities explored for implementation over these years.



Is the problem too complex for decision-makers to handle or are the solutions or investments provided for reducing the menace ineffective? Records of 2,500 Ghanaians' death will begin to be recorded on the roads in 7 months if we don’t have the right answers.