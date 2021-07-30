2021 Mid-Year budget review - Reflections

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

1.Fiscal targets broadly remain on track. Revenue raised in the first six (6)

months of 2021 was GHC 28.3 billion against a target of GHC32.4 billion.



Expenditure on the other hand reached GHC 50.6 billion against the GHC 55.1



billion target. This is good towards fiscal consolidation in the medium term.



A possible ‘third’ wave could increase expenditure which will further balloon



the deficit and public debt. Containment measures are therefore urgently



needed to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Further restrictions



will slow down economic growth which has shown signs of recovery.



2.On Macroeconomic indicators, inflation target of 8% (-/+2) will likely be



achieved by close of year. Gross International Reserve (GIR) target of 4



months of import cover will also likely to be achieved with strong commodity



prices. It is unlikely that the fiscal deficit target of 9.5% of GDP will be



achieved, same as positive primary balance and overall GDP growth of 5% for

2021.



3.The Finance Minister not requesting for supplementary estimate is a step in



the right direction towards fiscal consolidation. More so, introduction of



new taxes could have been counter-productive. Attention should be on how to



mobilize revenue internally using the digital tools rolled out by government.



I expect an update on how the new taxes introduced in the 2021 Budget are



performing in the 2022 Budget.



4.Government should aggressively pursue the vaccination program. Vaccinating 20



million of the population to reach herd immunity by end of 2021 is ambitious



but can be achieved with the right investment. How will the US$ 25 million



towards vaccine development in Ghana be raised?



5.Establishment of a National Homeownership Fund: Though commendable, with the

current Universal Banking License regime, it will be difficult for



participating financial institutions to offer mortgage at 11%-12% annual



interest rate. The Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) as at June 2021 stood at 13.8%



while average lending rate was 20.6% in the same period (Bank of Ghana).



6.The establishment of Revenue Assurance and Compliance Enforcement (RACE) is



welcoming. What will be its relationship with Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)?



Ghana loses billions of cedis through revenue leakages in petroleum



bunkering, gold and mineral export, port operations, free zones operations



etc. It is time to block the revenue loopholes.



7.Government through the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) disbursed GHC 520



million out of the earmarked GHC 600 million to 299,490 MSMEs. What impact



assessment has been done? It is not enough to disburse funds but further

assess its impact on economic growth and development.



8.The National Covid-19 Trust Fund has so far received GHC 57.15 million of



which GHC 52.5 million has been disbursed. Proper accounting on this Fund is



therefore requested.



9.Government intends to create 1 million jobs by 2024 especially for the youth.



Further details are requested to know the kind of jobs (program jobs vrs



permanent jobs) etc. Unemployment in Ghana is frictional, cyclical and



structural. Attempts to create sustainable jobs should address the



aforementioned forms of unemployment.



10.Creation of ‘Youth Banc’ aimed at financing youth led start-up businesses.



What happened to YEA, NEIP, MASLOC among others? Instead of creating



multiple institutions to solve the same problem, government should rather

consolidate existing programs and properly finance and manage them.



11.The quest to use Ghana Infrastructure and Investment Fund (GIIF) to service



expensive debt and finance infrastructure is welcoming.



12.Establishment of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Explorco to



acquire assets and become an operator is a forward looking initiative taking



into consideration the global outlook for fossil fuel exploration.



13.The budget was silent on the status of the Tax Exemption Bill. In our quest



to raise revenue, proper exemption law is needed to prevent abuse and



generate revenue.