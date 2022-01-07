2022 new year’s money resolutions

Prince Adjei - Guy Gee

New Year’s resolutions aren’t for everyone, and there’s a lot of space between being thousands of dollars in debt and growing your net worth to $1 million. But for some people, resolutions can be a way to kickstart a new year especially when it comes to money.

If you’ve got a New Year’s money resolution in mind, you can help yourself by keeping your goals realistic with specific numbers attached to them and being compassionate with yourself if you fall off the horse at any point. Simply get back on, but maybe approach it differently, says financial therapist Carrie Rattle.



“It takes a little while to build self-awareness,” Rattle recently told NextAdvisor in an interview on how to stick to New Year’s money resolutions. “Go back to the triggers or the event that derailed you, or the size of your goals. Is it too much? You took your best guess, and now let’s try something new.”



New Year 2022: It is that time of the year again when we bid adieu to the present year and welcome the upcoming year with outstretched arms, hope, the zeal to work towards our goals and new dreams. The last two years have been difficult on us with the spread of the coronavirus.

The pandemic made us stay away from our loved ones, live in the constant fear of a virus taking our near and dear ones away. The celebrations have also been rather dull because we kept living in the scare of a virus that grappled the world.



However, it's now time to say goodbye to another year which showed us that when we are together, we can beat the virus, when we have hope in our hearts and precautionary measures up our sleeves, we can always emerge victoriously. This New Year's is special, especially after last year when we had to stay away, in isolation and in fear. This year, we look forward to meeting our family, friends, having a hearty meal, sharing a joke or two, and celebrating togetherness.