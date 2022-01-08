A Finance Minister must not just grow the economy: He must also talk with Kwame Pianim

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta

A major plank of Kwame Pianim’s unwarranted attack on the Finance Minister, Ken

Ofori Atta is that the latter has “over-borrowed and that “we are not getting value for money.”



Hence Kwame Pianim labelled Ken Ofori Atta as the “worst Finance Minister in



Ghana’s history”.



As we did with the economic growth figures, let us look at the borrowing record of Ken Ofori Atta, and compare with his immediate predecessor, Seth Terkper. We begin with 2009 when Mr. Terkper was the Deputy Finance Minister.



The figures clearly shows that Ken Ofori Atta has really borrowed, but not as much as his predecessor, Mr. Terkper. In 2009, our base-year, Ghana owed approximately



GH9.0 billion. This increased to GH122 billion at the end of 2016, an increase of more than ONE THOUNSAND, TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY-FIVE PERCENT. Ken Ofori

Atta took up the mantle of Finance Minister in 2017.



Under his watch the debt level increased from GHS122 billion to GH334 billion in 2021, an increase of ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-FOUR PERCENT.



If Ken Ofori Atta doubles the current debt level before he leaves office in 2025, he



would have increased the nominal debt stock by 447 percent during his tenure. This



will be less than half the percentage increase in the national debt associated with the era of Seth Terkper. Thankfully, Ken Ofori Atta recognises the need to reign in the debts. His 2022 budget attempts to do that.



It is important also to emphasize that in the period between 2009 and 2016, the NDC

received approximately US$3.4 billion of oil revenues. It abolished teacher and nursing training allowances. The government of the NDC placed a ban on recruitment into the public service. It presided over “DUMSOR” for almost the entire period of its second term in office and eventually handed economic management of the country to the IMF.



For his term as finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta, worked with colleagues to end



“DUMSOR”. They paid the bills accumulated to keep Mr Kwame Pianim’s lights on.



Teacher and nursing training allowances were re-introduced.



He financed Free Senior High School programme. Together with the Bank of Ghana, he cleaned up the banking sector – his borrowing includes the banking sector bailout and associated costs.



He ended the freeze on public sector employment introduced by Mr Terkper and

employed hundreds of thousands of teachers and nurses, among others. He financed



the Nation’s Builders Corps. Most importantly, Ken Ofori Atta borrowed to finance the cost of keeping Ghanaians safe from once in a century global pandemic caused by



COVID-19.



Why then is Ken Ofori Atta, Kwame Pianim’s “worst finance minister in Ghana’s



history”? The answer is not far-fetched: HE DOES NOT PICK THE CALLS OF MR.



KWAME PIANIM” WHO CONTINUES TO HOLD HIMSELF AS LEADING MEMBER

OF THE NPP DESPITE RESIGNING FROM THE PARTY MORE THAN TWO



DECADES AGO.