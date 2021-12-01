'A Paradigm shift in budget and external debt financing, a must by Ghana for Africa'

The overall budget deficit of Ghana which is about GH¢37.01 billion

There should be a Paradigm shift in Budget Financing and External Debt payment by Ghana for the rest of Africa to follow.

Ghana and the rest of Africa must change the Status Quo of financing National Budgets, for rapid economic growth and development.



The continent of Africa of which Ghana is part, can finance yearly National Budgets, pay all external debts, and develop rapidly without Aid or Borrowing. We must also not rely too much on taxation for development. The e-levy is laudable but the rate of 1.75% is on a higher side.



Cocoa the backbone of Ghana’s economy generates about one billion two hundred million United States dollars ($1.2b) a year. Ghana’s foreign debt is about 78% of GDP, it is clear that Ghana and some African countries are heading towards unsustainable debt limits, with a debt crisis ahead.



The overall budget deficit of Ghana which is about GH¢37.01 billion can be financed not with taxation. There are more infrastructure deficits in terms of roads, schools, hospitals, modern markets, and SMEs support that can be provided with an alternative approach outside taxation.



Ghana as a nation in Africa for example, can within a matter of one year, raise over one billion united states dollars, and less than three years, raise over six (6) billion dollars a year internally, which is not from taxes, specifically to finance budgets, pay external debts, have enough to develop our communities, within a matter of three years massive rural and community development can take place, support youth development programs and entrepreneurship.



This requires a president who is ready, willing, and prepared to commit. For example, the Government of Ghana agenda 111, and other special initiatives can be financed hands down without hustle.

There is a way, an alternative approach, an available strategy for Ghana and the rest of Africa. We can raise enough funds internally and depend less on taxation. We can change the living conditions of our rural communities, we can support SMEs, we can create employment in the cities and communities, and we can strengthen our currencies, for example, the cedi. Drastically reduce rural-urban migration and a lot more.



This I call, a new approach to budget financing, a non-traditional approach, a new and innovative way to finance a budget every year, pay external debts and interest on external debts until there is none or it is reduced significantly, and still have more to develop our beloved Nations.



If Ghana and the African continent can achieve this, a Head of State must be interested and committed to the “STRATEGY”. Great achievements begin with simple ideas.



Africa, and Ghana, we Can Do this, we do not have to maintain the status Quo about raising funds to finance yearly budgets, solving external debts challenges, strengthening the currency. There should be a Paradigm shift.



We can, if we can, we need more inflows outside the tax net, we must take the "not' from cannot. Then we can. Since we can, we can only succeed if we can go with a NEW IDEA and STRATEGY, which is not far-fetched