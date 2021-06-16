0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

A foul play

A Foul Play Poem File photo: An image of a written poem

Wed, 16 Jun 2021 Source: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Thou art helm of affairs

But farthest from a father

That corrupt soul

runneth from duty

Thou royal python

Our loyal devourer

Dissipateth our grace

Thus hath lost face

Flog that dead horse

Our future is his seat

Hold his tail and pull

Lest, he takes repose

Unto those smoking his pipe

Alloweth us ‘dirty ourselves’

The murderers cometh

They’ll shoot and kill

Time it is to act

We’re all not safe

Arise people. Arise!

This is a necessary evil

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi
Disclaimer