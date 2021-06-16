A foul play

File photo: An image of a written poem

Thou art helm of affairs

But farthest from a father



That corrupt soul



runneth from duty



Thou royal python



Our loyal devourer

Dissipateth our grace



Thus hath lost face



Flog that dead horse



Our future is his seat



Hold his tail and pull

Lest, he takes repose



Unto those smoking his pipe



Alloweth us ‘dirty ourselves’



The murderers cometh



They’ll shoot and kill

Time it is to act



We’re all not safe



Arise people. Arise!



This is a necessary evil