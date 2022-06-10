0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

A lamentation poem about my country Ghana

Flag Ghana 97 File photo

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: Akumbobe Robert

My Country, Ghana

where it is all about the money and no morals.

My country, Ghana.

Where the doctor works for only three hours at a public facility and the rest of the day in his private facility, and yet he is paid his full salary.

My country, Ghana,

where the market woman buys an item for GHS10.00 and sells it for GHS50.00.

Oh! my country, Ghana

where the teacher goes to work three times a week and mostly stays on his/her phone while in class.

My country, Ghana,

Where the politician is voted to be served and is rather being served with gargantuan ex-gratia.

My Country, Ghana

Where laws are made and they only apply to certain individuals,

My Country, Ghana

Our founding fathers are crying in their graves for the loot and share that is the order of the day.

My Country, Ghana

He needs me and you to fix the mess we have created.

Columnist: Akumbobe Robert
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo gov't promoting LGBTQ+ 'nonsense' - Tamale MP alleges
Akufo-Addo never took ex-gratia as minister, MP – Captain Smart
Ken Agyapong discontinues his defamation case against Kevin Taylor
Adom-Otchere claps back at Togbe Afede
Sam George ‘teases’ as pro-LGBTQ+ billboard is pulled down
Adom-Otchere lives by his stomach – Togbe Afede jabs
Why Togbe Afede gave Adom-Otchere his BMW 7 series for his wedding
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court