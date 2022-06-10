A lamentation poem about my country Ghana

File photo

My Country, Ghana

where it is all about the money and no morals.



My country, Ghana.



Where the doctor works for only three hours at a public facility and the rest of the day in his private facility, and yet he is paid his full salary.



My country, Ghana,



where the market woman buys an item for GHS10.00 and sells it for GHS50.00.

Oh! my country, Ghana



where the teacher goes to work three times a week and mostly stays on his/her phone while in class.



My country, Ghana,



Where the politician is voted to be served and is rather being served with gargantuan ex-gratia.



My Country, Ghana

Where laws are made and they only apply to certain individuals,



My Country, Ghana



Our founding fathers are crying in their graves for the loot and share that is the order of the day.



My Country, Ghana



He needs me and you to fix the mess we have created.