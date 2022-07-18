A letter to Ghanaians

Ghana Flag

Complain and remain where you are. Praise and be raised.

Money is good, knowledge is better, but wisdom of God is the best. Depending on what we have witnessed since 1993, we can conclude that governance is only 25% academic work.



The 75% is about the ability and passion of the leadership coupled with the fear of God that accounts for God’s wisdom. If our leaders since 1993 claim to be God fearing, why are we not able to solve our nation’s problems? And why the corruption?



It took only Daniel and it took only Joseph from prison. And it took Rahab, the prostitute. Ghana has only 30 million people with more than enough mineral resources to take care of it and still has surplus for export.



While trying to seek answers to why Ghana is always experiencing difficulties, the following scriptures dropped into my spirit.



1 Timothy 6:2-14. It reads, “Teach these things, and encourage everyone to obey them. 3, some people may contradict our teachings, but these are the wholesome teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ. These teachings promote a Godly life.



4, Anyone who teaches something different is arrogant and lacks understanding. Such a person has an unhealthy desire to quibble over the meaning of words. This stirs up arguments ending in jealousy, division, Mslander, and evil suspicions.



5, These people always cause trouble. Their minds are corrupt, and they have turned their back on the truth. To them, a show of godliness is



just a way to become wealthy. 6 Yet true godliness with contentment is itself great wealth.



7, After all, we brought nothing with us when we came into the world, and we can’t take anything with us when we leave it. 8 So if we have enough food and clothing, let us be content.

9, But people who long to be rich fall into temptation and are trapped by



many foolish and harmful desires that plunge them into ruin and destruction.



10, For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil. And some people, craving money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many sorrows.



11, But you, Timothy, are a man of God; so run from all these evil things. Pursue righteousness and a godly life, along with faith, love, perseverance, and gentleness.



12, Fight the good fight for the true faith. Hold tightly to the eternal life to which God has called you, which you have declared so well before many witnesses.



13, And l charge you before God, who gives life to all, and before Christ Jesus, who gave a good testimony before Pontius Pilate, 14, that you obey this command without wavering. Then no one can find fault with you from now until our Lord Jesus Christ comes again.” Amen.



Ghana is so blessed but the love for money and material things have plunged our blessed nation into a mess every now and then. God is giving us another chance to rededicate ourselves to Him in order to redeem our image and become famous so other nations will be blessed through our nation, Ghana.



The churches that are supposed to set the standard for godly living have failed woefully.



The churches no longer preach REPENTANCE and SALVATION. They rather preach

motivational and prosperity gospel. The message of Christ on the cross is missing in our churches.



They now openly seek and praise big cash donors without verifying the source



of the money. The lifestyle of today’s youth also includes kidnapping, arm robbery, money making rituals, body parts sales business, political thuggery, and cultism.



Politicians have taken advantage of all these at our expense. Falsehood has become an institution and truth looks like a rebellion. Money is used to buy power which leads to misrule.



Knowledge now bows to ignorance and darkness overcomes light. Too many



ignorant people are in positions of power and responsibility because money has taken over everything.



Young people at their places of work are also busy stealing money to enrich themselves.



We have forgotten that material things are nothing compared to the gifts God has



deposited in us. Where is our dignity, faithfulness, and honor? The world defines greatness in terms of power, possessions, prestige, qualification, and position.

God determines greatness by how many people you serve and not how many people serve you. Service to others gives life’s fulfillment. Money alone does not bring happiness to man. To keep away from money, these are what you should know.



1 Realize that one day riches will be gone; 2 Be content with what you have; 3 Monitor what you are willing to do to get more money; 4 Love people more than money; 5 Love God’s work more than money; and 6 Freely share what you have with others. Let us remind ourselves that there is a difference between what we NEED and what we WANT.



Many times we will be hungry, but it is an opportunity for us to think and explore our potential. Remember that a hungry man is not an angry man. A hungry man is a thinking man who seeks solutions to hunger. Young students without any private victory are going into politics out of desperation. Do not mortgage your future for a land cruiser.



Endurance and patience are very important. We have so much in us to give to our families, communities, and in our nation. A change in government alone will not solve the problem.



There should be a change in everyone of us first. We can’t fix Ghana when we



can’t fix ourselves. We have failed ourselves. We are in this mess because our focus is on the created more than the creator. We need God more than we need money. Ghana has the money.



All that we need now is knowledge and wisdom and the understanding of how



things work in this present time. I know and believe that we can all not be equal but we can all be happy together. Ghana now needs selfless men and women with great minds who fear God and love the nation, who think politically and have revolutionary characters to influence our citizens positively.



We have to come back to our first love. He is the creator of things. The IMF

should rather take money from Ghana. I am appealing to every Ghanaian to slow down and do self examination. Politics should not divide us if we truly fear God.



We have one united Ghana. There is no Akan and there is no Ewe. We are all one and we all depend on the same national cake. Let us stop the shortcuts and remind ourselves that nothing good comes easy. We cannot breakthrough in life without going through.



The things we put in our minds determine the quality of our minds. When we dwell on rumor instead of the truth, we will end up becoming very confident in our ignorance.



When we allow falsehood to become an institution, truth will look like a rebellion. And when we use money to buy power, there is definitely going to be misrule.



Exodus 18:21 says, “But select from all the people some capable, honest men who fear God and hate bribes.”



Ignorance is more expensive than education. With God all things are possible.



Remember, Love is the greatest.