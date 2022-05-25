A letter to the government of Ghana

File photo/ opinion

DEAR GOVERNMENT OF GHANA

When the cry of the future is being withheld for today's pleasure, it may definitely reach a point at which the future may not matter but the urgency of today may lead to an outburst, outcry, and outbreak from the pains and silence.



This inner hidden expression from a long time of oppression becomes so bizarre that it turns to ride on the sharp chains of violence and the action to let the future see the rest from today's unrest .



Mr. President and leaders of this nation, there comes a time in life where reality sets in and hence the need for a compromise.



Kindly listen to the grievances of the youth and seek youthful solutions.



For a man may become tired of that which he suffers from the glaring sin of another.

We the youth are citizens of this nation and we demand to be treated with respect as heirs of our beautiful and hard-fought-for country.



In which the likes of Sargent Odartey Lamprey and his comrades lost their lives.



So far as the is time, there will always be a time when the atmosphere calls for freedom from the old and I guess from the deep spectacle of the social media submissions this is the point to make changes.



This is the time to build our country around the working class.



Build factories, build community banks, and build housing for the people whom you are chosen to serve.

Let the nationals who are under political oppression breathe.



For Napoleon was good at his game but when Toussaint had the courage he was defeated in his own game.



Social media is the powerful tool you never saw coming.



Kindly build this nation around the working class and not the political and business class and the rest of the class will not eat grass.



If the mineral commission has records of whom they allocated these lands to why then waste our resources fighting the fields and not the sources.

The current economic situation in our country is nothing to write home about.



Loot and share incidents here and there from the sites of galamsey to the forest that lies in Achimota in the midst of the flooding of Ghana.



Arise Ghana Youth for Your country



The nation demands your devotion