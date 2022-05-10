A letter to the preacher man

Not for the shallow-minded
The preacher man said I should pray for and forgive my enemies but for my ancestors they were evil.
Yet my generation has forgiven their enemies and hating on their own ancestors
Wake up!
Ye that slumber and dine with the Devil that lives in a temple
Listen to the sound of the preacher man listen to the voice of an opposing force of your own roots below the gravel
Know your history
Know the distance you have travelled
Preacher man can you explain why my ancestors I should hate
And your story I should date
Why can't I forgive my own ancestors even if they were sinful
For example
You said my body is God's temple
Yet I was a slave to the man with the bible
The man with the bible whom you are a disciple
By forgiving for the rape, the torture, the dirges on the ship by the seashores, those inhumane house chores, tormenting of the bones in the melanin with the chained necklaces in cones
The breaking down of my thrones, the assault, the insult, and all this as a result of my ancestors' sin you say I should never forgive?
If I can forgive the one that maltreated my ancestor and not my ancestor?
Then you are an imposter
Living behind the God picture
May our ancestors whose souls they lost for our lands be blessed for this is the generation of truth and the Sons of the Living Sun
MENTAL LIBERATION NOW!!!