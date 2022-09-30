A mother’s love: Woman sells Fan Milk in Bolga to cater to daughter sitting for 2022 BECE

Comfort Sapak

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, Comfort Sapak was spotted along the commercial street in Bolgatanga carrying a box of Fan Milk products for sale. She look at the left and right sides of the road before attempting to cross to meet a customer who was waiting to buy some of her diary products.

She was afraid that the busy road would make her lose the customer. Finally, she was able to maneuver her way out to the other side of the road. But the customer, relaxing on his apsonic motorbike, refused to buy because he had changed his mind.



“It is sometimes frustrating but the customer is always right. He said because part of the yogurt has melted, he won’t buy again,” Madam Comfort told GBC’s Peter Agengre.



Comfort hails from Shia-Tindongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region. She decided to move to Bolgatanga to look for a job that would fetch her some money to cater for her daughter who is sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination. According to Comfort, she has no option but to sell ice cream.

“I had a job in a chop bar but I was paid GHc12.00 without feeding. That’s why I left that place. But here the more I sell the more I make a profit. When I sell one piece, I make 30 pesewas. So sometimes I make GHc15.00 to GHc16.00 daily. Then I save GHc50.00 every week and send it to the house at the village.”



With a pair of worn-out sandals and a two-year-old child strapped to her back, she hawks from one shop to the other announcing her ice cream to attract customers. Her lips are often dry but she tries to moisturize them and also sustain her breath with the almost empty sachet of water she keeps. She says she has to go through all this because of her daughter who is preparing for her exams and also catering to her four other children.



“My husband has no job. And my children also need school uniforms and books. Even my daughter is writing her BECE this year. So I’ve to come and do this to help them until another farming season comes then I will go back home,” Comfort said softly.