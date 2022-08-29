A nation of accidental survival; murder of Abuakwa North MP as a case study

Late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu

"Survival of the fittest," the most prevalent means of survival in a land full of animals where laws do not apply, appears to be a replication of our beloved Ghana.

This article will cut into how far the judiciary and our laws tend to protect us as true citizens in times of trouble or even fight for our vengeance when we must have been unfairly sent away by assassins.



On Wednesday, February 10, 2016, the entire nation, particularly the constituents of Abuakwa North in the Eastern region, was served with the shocking death of the then Member of Parliament, Hon. Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu.



The NPP legislator was gruesomely assassinated in the early hours of Tuesday, February 9, while sleeping at his home in Shiashie, Accra.



The police investigation at the time revealed that the poor MP had two stab wounds, one to his ribs and one to his abdomen.



Fortunately for his wife, they shared separate rooms, so she was said to be in another room with their children when the incident occurred, making her escape a share of the doom.

Yes, at this point, the question will undoubtedly be what happened next, as in where the criminals are and whether they have been arrested and prosecuted.



Following this heinous act, the moniker "Sexy Don Don" shockingly and sadly became a household term, trending in almost every conversation among influential and non-influential citizens in this country.



Three days after the murder, the Ghana police arrested a suspect, Daniel Asiedu, popularly known as "Sexy Don Don," at his hideout in Agbogbloshie, Accra.



He later confessed to killing the MP during a robbery attempt and even admitted on several occasions to being bribed by some people to keep the lawmaker away for their own good.



For nearly a decade, Ghanaian courts presided over by some distinguished judges have repeatedly adjourned the murder case for amusing reasons.

In some cases, "Sexy Dondon" will have the courage to tell the court that he is not psychologically sound and, as a result, will be granted the necessary time to visit a hospital claiming to check the health status of a man who may plan to kill an innocent fellow in his own interests.



The 26-year-old suspected killer and his other accomplices, who were reported to have confessed to killing the MP for a fee of GHS2,000 back in 2016, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge against them this year.



What I don't understand is what the laws used in our court over this murder case seek to accomplish before the prosecution of the murderous fellows is completed, even when the target is a custodian and maker of the same laws.



The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, suspended the case on July 20 following video evidence of how the accused and his accomplices carried out the murder.



Without a doubt, Hon. J.B. Danquah Adu is not the only citizen or Member of Parliament who has been assassinated, and the case remains open.

However, the suspicious manner in which an MP who was seeking re-election to maintain his seat was murdered and, even though the murderer confessed to the crime, has since been left on hold even under his own party's government, is jaw-dropping.



Similar concerns have been raised by some prominent figures, including the former Member of Parliament for Mampong constituency in the Ashanti region, Mr. Francis Addae-Nimo, who also believes the trial is long overdue.



On the July 19 edition of the Accra-based Angel FM/TV’s Anopa Bofo Morning show, the former lawmaker said, "Six years have passed...we should have been done by now. In my opinion, everything about the case should have been revealed by now for us to know the consequences.



"It has been kept for too long and that shouldn't be... the prosecutors [Ghana Police Service] handling the case should be proactive with their investigations."



The aspiring NPP flagbearer continues, "regarding the delays in the court processes, I know they know what can be done to fast track the process and establish the truth because that is someone's life that has been taken."

Ordinary citizens are left with nothing but a sense of loneliness as a result of this and other similar instances.



If a government official can be murdered in this manner, and his accused perpetrator's trial is still ongoing, what will happen if it happens to an ordinary person from a deprived community?



With all due respect, our judicial system requires reform, particularly in the treatment of murder cases, to ensure that criminals are prosecuted to serve as a case study for others.