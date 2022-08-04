A perfect case of 'A friend today could be an enemy tomorrow'

File photo

The unpredictability of human beings dictates that you should beware of friends. This warning to us to not fully trust friends dates as far back as the era of the Romans' Julius Caesar.

The best and most trusted friend of Julius Caesar, Brutus, was among the conspirators that murdered him with Brutus himself administering the fatal sword or knife wound to Caesar.



Again, what led King Duncan in Shakespeare's book Macbeth to say, "There's no art to find the mind's construction in the face"? Was it not subsequent upon the Thane of Cawdor, someone he had built absolute trust in, betraying him during their battle against the Norwegians?



Some friends today can become your worst enemies tomorrow so be careful.



Let us have a look at the most recent case in British politics. Dominic Cummings was not only an astute political strategist that helped to bring Boris Johnson to power as the British Prime Minister but a friend. Had it not been for his forcefully implemented strategies, Boris would have been kept lingering longer in his dream of ousting then sitting Prime Minister Theresa May to take over the British Premiership.



The unrelentingly pushing ahead of the strategies devised by Dominic in favour of Boris dazed Theresa May who was dragging her feet, although in search of a better and amicable agreement to Brexit. Dominic's strategies put fear in the Tory party and made them think should they continue to stick with Theresa May who appeared to be dithering in her Brexit negotiations with the European Union, the Tory party would become unpopular, lose any future general election and again, be confronted with the fury of the majority of the British electorates that voted yes, in the referendum for Britain to leave the European Union (EU).

In one of Dominic's strategies, he encouraged Boris to threaten to shut down parliament for five weeks in what is prorogation but only for that action to be declared illegal by the British Supreme Court.



To make readers understand the seriousness and determination of Boris to cement his premiership by bulldozing his machismo way through the negotiations as strategically advised by his buddy Dominic Cummings, let me define what prorogue is.



Prorogue is defined as "discontinuing a session of a parliament or other legislative assembly without dissolving it."



Dominic had decided to become a control freak in the government of Boris Johnson because it was him, and by his strategies, Boris has come to power and been successful in pulling Britain out of the EU as wished by the majority of British citizens.



However, a wife will not sit down for anyone to control their husband, let alone, someone lesser in status. Boris' wife, Caroline Louise Beavan Johnson (née Symonds; born 17 March 1988), would not allow that nonsense to happen. She would rather show Dominic where he belongs in the political hierarchy, a lesser person of course, compared to Boris.

This friction culminated in Dominic resigning from Boris' government and as soon as, he decided to embark on wielding a political knife to stab Johnson in the back.



In a nutshell, he had been instrumental in, if not the initiator of, the ploys that have resulted in the downfall of Boris Johnson, thus, his forced resignation as the Prime Minister of Britain.



Was he not a trusted friend that by his political strategies brought Boris to power and helped him achieve Brexit for Britain? Is he not the same friend that has brought Boris down, throwing into the public domain the secrets about the Covid-19 breaches that went on at 10 Down Street which ultimately engendered public outcries to force him to resign?



Indeed, "a friend today could be an enemy tomorrow" and this case of Boris Johnson is a clear example and better graphic explanation of the adage.



To conclude, I shall advise you to not invest your absolute trust in your friends. Trust them but be wary.