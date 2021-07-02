A prayer of protection

Anyone who tries to destroy your marriage is dealing with this Angel.

The Angel which redeemed me from all evil, bless the lads; and let my name be named on them, and the name of my fathers Abraham and Isaac; and let them grow into a multitude in the midst of the earth. — Genesis 48:16

Jacob prayed for Joseph’s sons in the Scripture above. In the process, Ephraim and Manasseh enjoyed some sort of spiritual protection.



Because of this prayer, anyone who messes with you this year will be messing with that Angel. Any demon that tries to fight you will actually be fighting with this Angel. This year you will ride on the wings of this Angel. Wherever you go, He will be there to protect, keep you, and take charge over all your ways, to keep you and your family, possessions, and business.



I know as you pray this prayer that all your adversaries will be in danger. Anyone who borrows from you and does not pay has borrowed from this Angel.



Anyone who tries to destroy your marriage is dealing with this Angel.



“I will be an adversary to your adversaries, and an enemy to your enemies.”

If you want to be protected from evil, pray!



