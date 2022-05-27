A response to NDC for calling on the clergy to criticise President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

It is obvious that the NDC is an obvious example of the demerits of democracy in Ghana. It appears to me that the NDC doesn’t care about the development of Ghana. What do they expect the clergy to tell president Nana Addo to do? How do they want the clergy to criticise him?

Do they want the clergy to say that President Nana Addo did not introduce and



implement Free Education for the poor Ghanaians? Do they want the clergy to criticise Nana Addo that the Free Senior High Education he boldly and visionarily introduced for the first time in the history of Ghana did not enable a lot of needy Ghanaians who cannot afford money to pay school fees to enroll their children to school?



Should the clergy tell president Nana Addo to stop the Free Senior High School policy? Well, the NDC is not far from doing that as “review” to them sometimes means cancellation.



Do they want the clergy to disagree with the fact that President Nana Addo has



completed over 70 factories with a lot more at their various stages of completion?



Do the supporters of the NDC want the clergy to publicly announce that those factories are not supposed to benefit Ghanaians. Do they want the clergy to say that president Nana Addo did not restore the allowances of the students of the teacher and nursing training colleges?

Do they want the clergy to say that President Nana Addo did not appreciate the global economic hardship every country in the world including Ghana is going through? Do they want the clergy to come out and say that Ghana should vote to return former President Mahama to come and use magic to perform better than Nana Addo?



Do they want the clergy to criticise Nana Addo that he is not constructing roads in Ghana? Do they want the clergy to say that it doesn’t take visionary and focused presidents like Nana Addo to keep the poor Ghanaian on his job and to continue to employ more Ghanaians over mortgaging the economy of Ghana to the conditionality of the IMF in the emergence of COVID-19 and the emergence of the unfortunate Russia and Ukraine war that obviously threatened and damaged the direction of the global economy including Ghana?



Does the NDC want the clergy to say that Nana Addo has not managed the economy of Ghana as far as former President Mahama is concerned? Does the NDC expect the clergy to say that Nana Addo is not the one who restored the peace the people of Ghana are enjoying in Dagbon? Does the NDC want the clergy to say that Nana Addo did not employ a lot of Ghanaians in the public sector than the NDC?



Well, the last time I checked, the clergy in accordance with the teachings of the Qu'ran and the Bible are mandated to rather choose the insults and the unfair attacks of the babies and adults with sharp teeth of the NDC over joining them to deny the existence of the naked achievements of President Nana Addo.



May God bless President Nana Addo and continue to make our nation great and strong.