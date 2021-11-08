A result-oriented CEO

Samuel Awuku, the Director-General of National Lotteries Authority

To a results-oriented CEO, motivation is a vital strategy in getting staff to buy into corporate agenda, change behavior, improve efficiency and most importantly build friendly relationship.

Motivation comes in different forms and the most embraced by workers are salary increments, promotions, good working environment, social intervention eg. allowances/enhancement of same, etc. etc. etc.



Another critical, yet over-looked, strategy is carrying your staff along with you, especially when introducing drastic and ‘alien’ reforms, to say, “the old order changeth, yielding place to new” is exactly what the young, wise and smart Mr. Samuel Awuku, the Director-General of National Lotteries Authority (NLA), has adopted.



(1) Leadership by example; walking his talk. He tells his staff, 8am you start work and 5pm you end. 7:30am, Sammy Awuku is in the office and leaves office after 5pm. Pay a surprise visit to any NLA office nationwide at 8am, and they would be too busy to notice a visitor.



(2) Moving to Site: Visiting offices, sometimes unannounced, knowing their challenges and sharing knowledge makes staff feel they are treasured and part of the team.



(3) Being Frank: Bluntly disclosing what is acceptable and what is not, frankly disclosing what is doable and what is not.

(4) Occasionally de-stressing



Staff of NLA demonstrated their readiness to work tirelessly and make quality service delivery their goal at a social nite Mr. Samuel Awuku organized on Friday 29th October, 2021 after a hard day’s work.



As I sat enjoying the good music, I could see genuine happiness from the body language of staff. They jumped, laughed, danced and teased each other. I could not help but to join in the dancing.



What else can we party faithfuls say but to thank His Excellency for appointing Mr Samuel AWUKU as DG and to wish him God’s direction and protection in his herculean task.