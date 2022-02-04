A true dream possesses you

'You will often not get so far away from the dreams God has put in your heart to accomplish'

A true dream or vision is not a human invention but a desire God imparts to us. Our dreams or visions are often what God wants us to contribute in building His kingdom on earth.

You will always find yourself talking about that dream that God placed in your heart, that seed of destiny, that divine deposit will never let go of you because every divine dream possesses you; you don’t possess it.



In your sleep, when you are awake, when you are about your daily routine, you will keep seeing that dream. A true or divine dream will remain in your thought, it will be rooted in your ideas and plans and will be persistent within you because it was placed in you by God.



You may abandon it for a season but it never leaves you, it abides with you until you accomplish it.



The easiest way to identify a true dream is to look within you; what triggers your interest most? What are you so passionate about? What can’t you go a day without thinking about? It is that idea that never leaves you, that vision that won’t let go, that passion that won’t subside, that desire that you are so much enthused about that you can’t enjoy your current job because you are always thinking about what you wish you were doing.

There are those who are waiting to hear from God, what His will is for them whenever they want to pursue a dream which is not a bad thing to do. But such people often keep waiting, praying, and hoping to hear the audible voice of God to direct them before they pursue a specific dream or assignment.



There is nothing wrong with that but that is not the only way God speaks to us, he can choose to use other diverse ways like dreams, vision, a deep conviction in your heart, etc to communicate to you. We have to realize that not everyone will get to hear the audible voice of God as a confirmation of Him speaking with you. God speaks to us in so many ways and the easiest way is to listen to your heart, the inward witness.



We do not receive our purposes, vision, or dreams for our lives after we are born-again; we were already given our purposes when we were physically born. We were redeemed not only to go to heaven but also to fulfill the plans, purposes, dreams, or visions God has deposited in us.



If it were not so, then, in my opinion, God would have taken us to heaven afterward rather than to risk us living on earth with the uncertainty of living holy and righteous life on earth. It’s about time we start looking within for answers that we go out there chasing after ‘‘false prophets’’ for, knowing that whatever message the Holy Spirit speaks to us, often confirms what we already feel within.