0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

Ablakwa commends Akufo-Addo for avoiding luxurious flight on his recent U.K trip

Okudzeto Ablakwa22 Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is the North Tongu MP

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: Isaac Donkor Distinguished

The member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for using a ‘cheap’ flight for his recent trip to the United Kingdom.

Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa in a Facebook post today, May 6, 2022, also praised the president for heeding the cries of Ghanaians and for that matter decided to go on a cheap flight this time.

“I can confirm that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appears to have listened to good counsel from an overwhelming number of outraged Ghanaians and so flew commercial aboard United Airlines on his current trip to the United States”, he wrote.

He again indicated that his investigation has revealed that the president has not done any “meet me there” this time and has completely averted his addictive luxurious lifestyle whenever he is on a flight.

“Further tracking and our usually unimpeachable surveillance also reveal that he hasn’t done a “meet me there” on this particular travel as he has completely avoided his favorite ultra-luxury toys which he seems addicted to in recent years”, he wrote.

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has frequently bashed the president whenever he travels abroad for the reason of using luxurious and expensive flights that incur much debt to the already ‘rotten’ Ghanaian economy.

Columnist: Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia