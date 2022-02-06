Adapting to climate change: Plight of smallholder farmers in Ghana

Smallholder farmer in a maize plantation

Ghana’s economy is predominantly agriculture driven with majority of the workforce in that sector being smallholder farmers (70% of the estimated 7.3 million farmers in Ghana are smallholder farmers).

Their mode of farming is rain-fed and a reliance on traditional farming methods and equipment.



Despite the challenges confronting them, their contribution to Ghana’s economic growth is immense. An assessment of the agriculture sector in Ghana by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations indicates that, generally, agriculture contributes to 54 % of Ghana’s GDP, and accounts for over 40 % of export earnings, while at the same time providing over 90 % of the food needs of the country.



As a major life support to the country’s economy, any natural or human activity, therefore, that tends to threaten the growth of the sector equally threatens major developmental drives meant to improve the well-being of the citizenry.



In the recent past, several reported incidents of pest invasion on farms, occasional delays in rainfall patterns, and rising temperatures have been cited as some of the challenges that have stalled sustained growth in the agriculture sector in Ghana.



However, studies by climate scientists indicate that these challenges faced by the sector are manifestations of climate change. According to the United Nations, climate change is a long-term shift in temperatures and weather patterns.



These shifts may be natural or human-caused which results in variations in the solar cycle.



Effects that scientists had predicted in the past would result from global climate change are now occurring: loss of sea ice, accelerated sea level rise and longer, more intense heat waves, frequent wildfires, longer periods of drought in some regions and an increase in the number, duration and intensity of tropical storms.

With the climate change and its impact not seeing any end in sight, there are calls from stakeholders in the agriculture sector for a robust solution to be found to mitigate its effect on annual crop yields.



With Ghana’s agriculture sector heavily dependent on rainfall for the cultivation of crops, the effect therefore of rainfall variations, (a direct effect of climate change) on farming is dire. Ultimately, negative impacts on annual crop yield poses a national food security threat.



A World Bank Group’s report on Ghana’s climate risk profile states among other things that the country will experience severe yield losses as interannual rainfall variability increases and the length of growing seasons shorten.



The report further projects that rising temperatures are likely to increase the presence of pests and diseases leading potentially to crop failure and reduced yields.



Reduced rainfall will also shorten growing seasons and the desertification of agricultural land brought about by unsustainable farming practices, such as limited crop rotation and poor soil management, will further inhibit production.



Narrating his frustrations on the erratic nature of rainfall patterns in Ghana, a cabbage crop farmer in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Philip Quao, bemoaned the frequency of unreliable rainfall patterns and its impact on crop yields and on their meager investments.



According to Quao, his crops were destroyed by floods after weeks of torrential rainfall.

"The rains came at a time when it was least expected and stayed for days when it was also not needed. My entire farm was submerged under water for days. This made most of the crops go bad making me lose all my capital I invested into the farming. The changing rainfall patterns makes farming so difficult nowadays", he recounted.



The experience of Quao is not an isolated case as many of such reports indicate that across the country, farmers experienced severe droughts while others got their farms submerged in water. A 2018 study on the impact of floods on agriculture shows that Ghana lost 20 million dollars of impact of floods on agriculture. This, obviously, impacts negatively on food production thereby posing a food security situation for the country.



Plight of Smallholder Farmers



In the wake of growing concerns about the debilitating effect of climate change across various sectors and in particular the agriculture sector, the need to profile these challenges in order to find immediate solutions have become more than urgent. Among other things, the major climate-related challenges confronting smallholder farmers today include erratic rainfall patterns, and the lack of knowledge on the use of science and technology in predicting weather conditions.



Erratic rainfall patterns



Reliance on rainfall patterns continues to pose a challenge to the smallholder farmer.



Ghana has two rainfall seasons – major season (April - July) and minor season (September - November). Armed with this knowledge, the smallholder farmer plans according to this weather timetable. However, with the onset of climate changes, these patterns often vary thus, eventually affecting the planting season and already planted crops.

Lack of awareness for climate change



The lack of awareness of climate change is one other challenge that the smallholder farmer faces. Over decades, the global climate indicators continue to show a steady rise in temperature levels resulting in global warming, rainfall variability causing droughts on one hand and floods on other occasions. Lack of education on these trends gets the smallholder farmer caught in a milieu, falling prey to climate change effects and eventually losing capital invested in their farms.



Non-use of science and technology



Advanced technologies used to predict weather conditions are not at the disposal of smallholder farmers. The traditional means of predicting weather patterns and a continuous reliance on it poses a great challenge to the farmers.



Until smallholders adopt the use of new technologies that adequately predict weather patterns, there will always be the challenge where expected rains may fail to fall and this will ultimately affect crop yields for a planting season.



Adaptation strategies



Against the backdrop that climate change will continue to affect agriculture for a considerable time period until its negative effects are drastically reduced, smallholder farmers must adopt to adapt to scientific strategies that will help them to minimize their losses.

Varied proposals from research-based studies suggests among other things the need for smallholder farmers to adopt climate smart agriculture practices, improved water management, improved monitoring and early warning, the development of knowledge and decision-support systems, and the development of new crop varieties and technologies to support farming.



Studies conducted in the northern savannah zone of the country recommended the need increased use of drought resistant varieties and improved integration of nutrient management to improve yields for staple crops, such as maize, rice, cassava.



The study further suggests that considerations should be given to expansion of area cultivated for farming, dry season gardening, cultivation of early yielding and high value crops, diversification into livestock rearing, and an increase in the use of fertilizers.



Given that our mode of agriculture is rain-fed, the need to construct irrigation infrastructure and access to reliable water for agriculture would make substantial difference for the country’s resilience as well as boost production opportunities and livelihoods for smallholder farmers.