Africa, a continent after God’s heart

Be proud as an African but be sad as a concerned African. The hopeful continent that great Pan-Africanist once evolved and began working towards their ambitions about Pan Africanism. The likes of Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Ahmed Sekou Toure of Guinea, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, and all great fallen Pan Africans would think twice when allowed to unite Africa if possible once again.

The thirst for power has sidelined the great contributions of some of the above-mentioned. Political leaders of Africa today are solely interested in the title and not the dedication and commitment that leads to the attainment of the title. One could observe and belittle a political aspirant who is in a political race because they come before the people as lambs with huge offers yet they turn out to be leopards who snarl to leap after their expectations from the people are met.



A continent showered with all that man needs to survive and live well yet we portray ourselves as a ‘starving flock’ without a shepherd. A continent with all the great people in history but our nature today won’t be a fear for one to judge us without history. What do we think is the essence of the history of Africa that has been preserved to today for you and I to have mastery? There are leaders in our history that took risky steps for you and I to have a continent to call our home. However, it seems the generation that took over from them were not ready to take such steps.



A leader who could boldly witness the struggle of his people and fail to intervene is still a leader though, but an irresponsible one. Such are the likes of some African leaders. We cannot refer to the white people as our leaders, we cannot refer to the Asians as our leaders, we cannot refer to anyone else as our leaders except you, our African leaders. You ascended onto the leadership platform for a reason and that is to make our continent better.

Africa! Wake up. This is our home, this is a better place for us. The Lord himself assigned this continent to special people of our ‘kind’. “Corruption has existed from the time of Adam” has been the comfortable quote of some irresponsible African Leaders. Ignorance of the law is never an excuse. Enjoy and live luxurious lives but remember some parents, youths, voted you into power because of the trust and confidence they built in you; let us not be our enemies, we are better and worth than that.



Africa is a continent after God’s heart brethren; Arise and help build Africa and the Lord would surely have mercy on us. He would rescue us from these atrocious political leaders. The good name of politics has lost its value in Africa. May the Lord heal Africa.