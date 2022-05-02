Africa a continent so blessed yet seems so cursed not for the shallow minded

Poet and Columnist, Kwaku Kristo

This is a continent that sits on all the best deposits of nature's cooked ornaments and is preserved by the creator.

Yet Africans feed on hunger and anger due to the simple fact that individual and collective motives of individuals are mostly to manipulate the distribution of natural deposits into selfish, greedy, and powerful drunken regimes with corrupt leading teams which seems to deem but yet makes it look like a redeemer.



This may seem to redeem the African people who are still forced to drink and think they were created with nothing unique.



And are blindfolded to see the corrupt-driven mayhem as a hymn sang to please and perceive those leaders whose aim and vision are centered around a self pursuit of regimes that are created to cheat and deceive not to give and receive.



This is a continent that has been deprived of the merits of people with great leadership and worship of great values in those longitudes with the ancient values of wealth distribution.



Africa has been placed on a warship that feeds the global ship but yet carries poorer citizenship filled with religious and political indoctrination.



That leadership chooses to manipulate the value of heroism, wisdom, and yet the freedom of people.

That ship which ridden by the political and religious entrepreneur who has created a ship with a whip grip on the mentality of the Africans.



That ship which has churned the knowledge of the skilled captains who had a great desire to uplift their people.



Those that toiled through the quest for freedom for their people's



independence into an income generation system designed to create a system that chooses to feed a generation from an individual stem of greed and postmortem of the post-independent African who sees nothing wrong with a stern intern intended to create a single linear generation of wealth of many into a political leaders generation which feeds on the wealth of many without a penny for the natural beneficiaries of wealth and health.



Africa is filled with wealth but yet the masses lack the breath for wealth and health.



Health care systems seem like a political favor to the citizens and custodians of the land.

No benefits or social welfare for citizenry nor babies were bored by African wombs.



Malnourishment of the African child doesn't make him look like the heir of oil, gold, timber, cocoa, bauxite, diamonds, cobalt, manganese, cotton, vegetation, forest, plantations, etc.



Poverty has been described by many as a dirty pill only for those who are lazy or those that lack the political knowledge to be naturally crazy.



This is a continent where civilization began from those pyramids which were built on human knowledge but yet a miracle in this new era which has not yet been seen even through the oracle and those scientific spectacles which see civilization through the continent of ancient unity .



That power of unity without extensive territorial division is glaring.



Yet blur to the era of easy access to carry visualization of self-actualization which has been denied the automation of individual animations which has separated the interest of a group of nations which still sees a United nation as the only civilization with science and mathematics.

Africa has refused to produce the calculations of the ancient civilization as an act of mirage but yet adheres to its wonder as if Steve wonder is still the only wonder which proves that the unity of the brain and the active senses which unite to play that sound of the piano which seemed to Mandela as nothing unusual.



Because he saw no wonder out of something simpler which is cheaper and given free by nature and has been buried by a political lecture that draws Africans from the unity which is and has been the only hugger-mugger behind the Egyptian wonder.



This is a continent in which greed has taken over the visionary not to talk of those missionaries, turned into missile airy, which tend to feed the people of a blessed continent with the curse of permanent breeds that are fed on lies and dies without realizing that the real eyes of visionaries could be raised and protected from being buried into the deserts which grew a plantation as Qaddafi who took that bullet of a shot thrown from the borders of Nato but yet through the guns of a petty relative who saw nothing good in the land on which oil bred more than the baker's bread.



A country that had no thread from a foreign and sovereign knowledge but yet was channeled to reproduce the empires of the universities which were seen in the ancient Timbuktu which still lies in the clear eyes of AFRICA which still sees no problem with lies.



Those lies make the people lie in a war zone.



Without the welfare of the newly born baby on the soil of Africa today.

No system was created to nurture the African baby's mind into a wealthy structure beneficial to the generation.



The future of the African kid is not as important to the politician as his remuneration from political service to the county men .



How much more building a ladder of livity for the nation of Africa?



Africa needs a rebirth from the political mess.