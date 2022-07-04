Akufo Addo's banking sector intervention and the route to IMF

The depositors received their money

Two years ago, I got the news of a petty trader who was struggling with a microfinance institution. The struggle was about the failure of the microfinance institution to pay her Lump-Sum.

Upon further checks, I realized the person had already commenced legal proceedings at the District Magistrate Court against the owner of the said microfinance institution.



For almost a year, she kept battling in court. Her colleagues she joined hands with to trigger the said action abandoned everything when they realized things were not going to be easy for them. They even told her to stop pursuing the matter because they saw no hope.



Even before the said action, customers with other banks were also going through the same struggle but luckily for them, there was a grapevine that went viral about government's preparedness to intervene.



The said grapevine became the obvious reality when the government announced that, depositors who had their funds locked up in those banks were going to be taken care of. That announcement alone assured a lot of depositors and gave them hope when despair and rancor had already taken the center stage.



Those with micro-finance institutions were not captured by the said alert from the government. Most of the depositors who had their cash locked up in the microfinance institutions gave up.

The woman who came to me told me she was not going to abandon the court process even when her colleagues had persistently told her to let it go.



One morning when her case was called at the magistrate court in Sefwi Wiawso, the defendant who was the owner of the micro finance institution she sued tendered in a document from the BOG. The woman had no lawyer but was prompted by the Judge to consider the document and give her action a second look.



The said document I am referring to was an announcement made by the BOG to rope in Micro finance institutions as part of the government's intervention to help depositors who were going to lose huge sums of money as a result of mismanagement on the part of the owners of the institutions.



When I read the document I told the woman to discontinue the matter and wait for the government's directives. One month afterward, the government appointed a receiver to audit the outstanding liabilities of those micro finance institutions for the purpose of settlement. She discontinued the matter and submitted her documents to the receiver as part of the Audit process.



True to be told, she never believed her monies were going to be paid. She thought the government was only using that processes to give them false hope. Five months after she submitted her papers, she was waiting patiently for her momo alert because they were informed that, payment was going to be done through momo account.

It got to a time I felt worried due to her numerous calls on me with complaints regarding delays in payment. I gathered her documents and submitted a petition on her behalf to the Bank of Ghana.



In that letter, I attached all the relevant documents including depositor's book and written acknowledgment of receipt by the receiver confirming her claims.



That petition to the BOG was to fast-track payment for her because other colleagues were receiving payment alerts on their phones "while" she kept waiting for her monies to be paid. The very day I returned from BOG, she had a phone call from an unknown number to proceed to consolidated Bank in Sefwi Asawinso for her monies.



She closed her shop and went to the Bank. When she went, her four thousand Ghana cedis was ready. They paid her physical cash. In fact when she came, she narrated what she saw with her eyes when she went to the Bank. She told me she saw thousands of people who were in a queue for their monies.



The chilling effect of this testimony is that the 1.2 million Ghana people who were going to lose their monies were absorbed by the government. The government pumped 13billion Ghana Cedis into the banking sector, If government had not done that, depositors were going to lose their deposit(s).

The intervention government took was a necessary evil that salvaged the debilitating and excruciating pain depositors would have gone through but for the untimely intervention by government.



Government needed to strengthen the banking sector in order to put the economy on a solid foot. The signs were clear on the wall that, the banking sector was seriously limping and needed to be rescued to prevent depositors from losing their hard-earned monies.



Bank of Ghana's dereliction of duty under the previous government led to the intervention government took in 2019-2020 which decision gave depositors back what they were going to lose.



Today this is the same government people are accusing of being insensitive to the plight of many Ghanaians. In fact, if we had the Ghc 13b government spent to rescue depositors, the walk to IMF for a program that has become a topical issue in Ghana now wouldn't have been made possible.



When I see people bash the government for going to IMF, one question that comes to mind is, are people really real? Because this government has spent more on critical areas than any government in the fourth Republic. This government created additional six Regions with the purpose of sending development to the people through decentralization.

Today, we have Western North Region with more administrative offices and structures required of every responsible region. As I speak, more than ten million people have their identity cards. A project government spent ghc1.2b in rolling out.



This is the same government using oil revenue to provide comfort for parents who would have sold their Coco farms just to take care of their kids in SHS. We had a government who told us free SHS was not going to be made possible in spite of the oil money we had as a country.



Under this government, the most difficult navigating road in Ghana is being constructed in Western North Region. [The almighty Ajofua road). Well, I don't have enough to write for now but what I am proud of is that at least I was able to take advantage of the government's initiative to put back the smile of a fishmonger who was going to lose her monies just for nothing.