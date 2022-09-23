Akufo-Addo wants to be president but has been slapped in the face by the presidency

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

If you're a normal person, you probably have dreams or ambitions for your future. Since Akufo Addo was influenced by his politician father, Edward Akufo Addo, it is obvious that he wants to serve Ghana by becoming president.

There is nothing wrong with being ambitious or following in his father's footsteps, but we need to assess and examine the political developments in Ghana today to determine whether Akufo Addo's administration has been successful or a failure.



On October 21, 2029, I published a piece titled "Akufo Addo Had Thought Being A President in Ghana Is Very Easy." The title was chosen because similar to football fans watching a game, they constantly insult and criticize the players, but if given the chance to play, many would swallow their pride in shame.



At times, I even believe that Ghana would have been better off without a leader after John Mahama. The common people of Ghana have suffered both physical and mental anguish as a result of Akufo Addo's desire or ambition to become president.



One can never know how good or bad a portion of food is until one tastes it. Before anyone can say with certainty that Akufo Addo has failed Ghana or he is a good leader, we need to go back and listen to earlier videos of what the president said about John Mahama, the NDC, and the promise he made to Ghanaians if elected as president. After hearing about Akufo Addo's past, there isn't a nation in the entire globe that will still allow him to be president, in all honesty.



With the influence of the great Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana should have continued to enjoy its status as a great nation. Unfortunately, the nation has lost its glory and is now divided due to tribalism and the support of ethnic groups who have nothing to offer the nation other than to destroy and waste our resources without contributing significantly to the state.



Akufo Addo's arrogance and foolish pride have wrecked the nation because he doesn't care about the thoughts, feelings, or desires of other people.

The amount of corruption has increased under Akufo Addo's administration by 300 percent, more than under any other leader in Ghana's political history, despite his campaign promises to make Ghana better than the former president and to fight corruption like a man fighting a rampaging bull.



Due to the government's incapacity to produce work, many people are unemployed, which has led to a rise in crime. The president no longer pleases the attention of the majority of Ghanaians, including those who support him through his party.



Massive corruption, poor leadership, and a lack of job development are to blame for Ghana's huge debt without accountability, currency, and economic collapse. Since many people can't afford the price of local food in the nation and inflation is high, poor people are facing the threat of hunger.



Akufo Addo is the only leader who continues to embarrass himself and our country in addition to being a bad leader whose awful leadership has caused Ghanaians unimaginable hardship.



If I were to characterize the president, I would say that Akufo Addo is the kind of leader whose immense corruption and incompetence have caused our nation to regress. Although he was unable to create jobs, his poor leadership resulted in the collapse of numerous banking institutions in Ghana, the loss of jobs, and corruption in all areas of Ghana, including the ports.



As a result, foreign investment in the country fell. Even though Akufo Addo currently seems to be the worst president in the annals of Ghanaian politics, he struggles to admit his failure due to greed.

Akufo Addo's fervent desire to lead Ghana as president has been a scourge for Ghana, just as the continent's abundant mineral wealth has been a curse for it. Sometimes, it's wise to be careful what one wishes for. People should not use a false taxing system called the E-Levy to destroy livelihoods, but rather to improve the lives of others. In all honesty, the president has received a slap in the face for his failure, which will go down in Ghana's political history forever.



Akufo Addo and the NPP party are out of ideas and have nothing worthwhile to give Ghana. The president's only chance of remaining in office is to rig the elections once more or continue their campaign of deceit on a sod-cutting rampage; including the so-called "Agenda 111," even though none of these projects and those that have already been demolished are even close to being started.



The NPP's evil schemes will fail because young people are not just intelligent, but also hungry and enraged. The majority does not want to hear the name Akufo Addo, which makes the president look bad. The scandals and embarrassments that have already occurred under Akufo Addo's leadership are merely the tips of the iceberg.



If I were the president, I would step down to spare myself further embarrassment and controversy. After he sent top NPP politicians to go after Serwa Broni with violence, to retrieve all incriminating evidence of his affair with the Ghanaian-Canadian nurse, another scandal hits Akufo Addo, as the media reports of a soldier at the Flag Staff House is currently involved in criminal activity.