Alan Kyerematen, NPP’s next flagbearer is ready @ 30

Alan Kyerematen has served the NPP for 30 years

In NPP, there has always been a process to become a Flagbearer. I call this process, the “Traditional Flagbearer Process”.

This “Traditional Flagbearer Process”, is what prepares, empowers, teaches, builds, molds, and matures a candidate to become the party’s next leader to deliver victory.



Alan Kyerematen is the next Flagbearer and loyal Patriot who has been transformed through this, “Traditional Flagbearer Process”.



This loyal Patriot has over the 30 years of the NPP’s existence, sacrificed immensely to the three (3) chief ideals of the tradition; loyalty, long service, and long sacrifice.



Since 1992, Alan Kyerematen has distinguished himself and stands ready @30 to lead the party as the next Flagbearer to break the “8” in 2024.

Fulfilling the traditional flagbearer process:



Alan Kyerematen has served selflessly in various capacities as a founding member of the NPP, since 1992.



(I)Founding Member (1992- 2022)



(II)NEC Member (1992- 2001)

(III) YEF Chairman (1992- 2001)



(IV) Economic Mgt Team (1992- 2001)



(V) Finance Committee (1992- 2001)



(VI) Member of Great Alliance (1996)

The road to the fulfillment of becoming a Flagbearer in NPP has been hinged on going through the process.



There’s always a traditional process or a journey to the fulfillment of becoming a flagbearer in NPP.



Many not understanding this traditional process of the conservative NPP, will want to divert this great, tried, and tested traditional process.



Becoming a Flagbearer in NPP is not just a case of instance.

It's this traditional process that the grassroots of the party reward.



At 30 years, Alan Kyerematen has risen to the occasion and is ready to be the next Flagbearer.



He’s a founding member ready@30 and capable to lead the NPP to break the '8'.



Alan Kyerematen is Ready@30 !!!