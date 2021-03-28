Alan Kyerematen, the undoubted best shot to be the next President of Ghana

Alan Kyerematen, Minister, Trade and Industry

The monumental role of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen in the success story of NPP is one that cannot be hidden by the thickest of clouds.



In this publication, we have chosen a few of the highlights in the life of a distinguished son of Ghana. We chose these because we have been thrilled by the depth of work he has done with all of them, and are happy to share them with you. Kindly read as found below:



Party Contribution from 1992.



Alan Kyerematen has been a leading stalwart and key strategist of the NPP since its inception in 1992.



He is a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has also served on the highest decision-making bodies of the NPP that shaped the Party's strategic direction both in opposition and in Government.



He served on the NPP National Executive Committee, serving as a Member from 1992 to 2001 as well as on the Economic Management Team of Ghana and Finance Committee of the NPP.



He is also a Founding Member of the Young Executive Forum (YEF), a powerful advocacy and lobby group within the Party which played a major role in galvanizing the professional and business communities to support the growth and development of the party, as well as mobilize a new generation of party faithful and young leaders.

As Chairman of YEF from 1992 to 2001, he symbolized the essence and spirit of the new generation of party leaders.



Kyerematen has been one of the privileged few to have held membership of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for over a decade, under the successive Chairmanships of B.J. DaRocha, Peter Ala Adjetey, Samuel Odoi-Sykes and Haruna Esseku.



As a result of his contribution to strategy development within the Party, he was appointed as a Member of the NPP/CPP Great Alliance Negotiating Team. And their work brought about the first presidential victory of the NPP in the year 2000.



His bold and unflinching support for the grassroots of the party is one that remains instrumental to the fortunes of the party.



2001 - 2008 Kufuor’ Government Record



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen was appointed ambassador to USA in 2001 as a result of his immense contribution to the victory of the NPP in 2000.



As an ambassador, the following were his achievements for national development; For the purpose of an enhanced bilateral trade between Ghana and US he formed US- Ghana economic council, renegotiated wireless and valco agreement with Kaiser Aluminum company, established the first-ever web-based Ghana skill Bank (database) designed to facilitate access to Ghanaian professionals and experts worldwide, initiated plans for the establishment of Ghana cultural centre in the United States.

In 2003, he was appointed as the cabinet minister of Trade, industry and President of Special Initiatives (PSI) with additional responsibility for Private Sector Development (PSD).



As part of his achievements in nation-building; he was a panellist on the World Economic Forum in Davos, played a key role in shaping the Africa Trade policy agenda in the WTO multilateral negotiations and EU-ACP Economic Partnership negotiations in 2006.



Alan became the chairman of the ECOWAS Council of Trade ministers at a critical stage of launching the EU-ECOWAS EPA negotiations.



As a distinguished global icon on trade, Kyerematen also leads the negotiations and development of bilateral trade and economic relations between the government of Ghana and its major trading partners.



He also introduced and championed the national Friday wear.



This has made it a part of our culture for us to wear “our own” and has placed value on the products from the local garment manufacturing industry.



Alan as a founding member of the NPP has been highly instrumental in promoting Ghana abroad- attracting and facilitating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country to date.

2016 - Till Date



While delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA), the president was very happy to announce to the entire nation that from his major achievements, chief amongst them were 1D1F, Africa Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), Automotive Assembly plants in Ghana, the Business Resource Centers (BRC’s) the Industrial Parks, to mention but a few are the justification that makes Alan Kyerematen not only the longest trade and industry minister of Ghana’s but also the most accomplished.



Alan’s commitment to creating mass employment through trading and industrialization is unparalleled.



The 1D1F was the second if not first of the achievements of the NPP prior to the 2020 general elections. This initiative with 76 operational factories has employed 139,331 persons.



When the rest of the factories are completed there will be about 285,915 direct and indirect jobs.



A game-changer in terms of employment creation in Ghana is the ambitious plan for Alan to turn Kumasi into the second industrial city after Tema in president Akufo Addo’s second term.



The various practical initiatives are tailored towards breaching the unemployment gap, strengthening the economy, industrialization of our local Sector, increasing export over imports, putting money into the pockets of Ghanaians and above all help president Akufo Addo to be successful as president.

In conclusion, if the contribution of anybody from 2012 till date makes him the best shot for 2024, then the contribution of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from 1992 when the party was founded till date, makes him the best of the best for 2024.



He has been a man with decades of invaluable service to our great party and its diligent grassroots.



Alan fought boldly with the founding fathers till victory was secured, he fought gallantly with Kuffour to succeed, fought with Akufo Addo to gain victory and is still fighting loyally with him to make him successful as a president.



Alan’s long-standing excellent contributions to the party since its inception, his current and past supports to the past and present Presidents of the party in establishing development in freedom makes him the obvious choice as the next leader after Nana Addo for 2024.



When the sceptics have said all they can, Alan remains the only candidate that can secure the 3 million votes in Ashanti the NPP’s stronghold and also from Central, Eastern and Northern regions to break the “8”.



Alan’s lot is cast in an age of abounding belief in the loyalty of the party faithful. The duty of the faithful requires choosing a candidate that can rally the rank and file of the party to win back passive members and also regain the numerous seats that were lost in order to win power.



The support from Alan across decades makes him stand tall above all the potential candidates and will for that matter make him the UNDOUBTED BEST SHOT TO BE PRESIDENT OF GHANA.