Alan Kyerematen's camp seems complacent ahead of 2023 primaries

Alan Kyerematen

The main mistake Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's camp is making is comparing the 2023 presidential primaries to the 2007 one and thinking that just as Alan Kyerematen and Aliu Mahama didn't get the nod and it went to Akufo-Addo, so, this time, Kyeremanten would get it easily.

They are very wrong, because, unlike Vice President Aliu Mahama, Dr Muhammadu Bawumia is a very active player who has contributed strategically and openly from 2008 to Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP's 2016 victory.



That is why many NPP members and supporters genuinely sympathize with him. From that perspective, he deserves the nod because he has worked hard for it. We saw his role in the 2012 elections and 2013 election petition hearing. He and Lawyer Addison were the star players of NPP. Nobody can forget that.



We saw the impact of his lectures and how he pulled the middle class to campaign for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP. Many NPP supporters cannot forget that and they may support him as a reciprocating gesture. This explains a lot of the support he has in the NPP.



Another factor one cannot lose sight of is Nana Akufo-Addo's role and determination to reward Dr Bawumia for helping him realise his childhood ambition.



It is also no secret that the President and his family are committed to consolidating their legacies, securing themselves and extending their reign through Bawumia. Unlike John Kufuor, Nana Akufo-Addo is capable of employing every power and resource at his disposal to achieve that. We saw how Alan Kyeremanten's supporters were maltreated during and after the 2007 primaries.



So, Alan Kyerematen's camp should not think that they can be doing inconsistent communication and sleepwalking until their candidate resigns to start his campaigns.

The candidature of NPP is nobody's birthright. It has not been willed to Alan nor is it his birthright. They must get that clear before they come back crying for sympathy after the deal is completely done.



What they should know is that regardless of how long NPP has existed, Bawumia has contributed enough to deserve to represent the party just as Alan and any other candidate since the party is not a monarchy that has especially predetermined people to lead.



If Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is serious to run, it must reflect in his strategy and the communications of his camp.



For now, his posture may give people the impression that he is either not serious or he is thinking that he automatically has the right to lead the party which, could go against him if his opponents do their propaganda work well.



As things stand, none of the candidates should be complacent the way Alan's camp seems.