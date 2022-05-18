Albert Donkor's brouhaha: What really happened under a different lens

Albert Donkor - The deceased

The youth of Nkoranza in the Bono East Region have clashed with the police in the community over the death of an alleged robbery suspect, Albert Donkor.

The rampaging youth gathered as a result of the press statement released by the Ghana Police Service today, Tuesday, concerning the death of the suspect, also a 27-year-old businessman.



The youth burnt car tyres on the streets of Nkoransa to register their displeasure, as the police later fired several warning shots to disperse them.



A resident shared the different angle of the whole story under a different lens.



Ghana Police Service needs to speed up with the investigations.

Albert Donkor, popularly known as Balusu was a bulky young black man and a native of Nkoranza, Bono East Region. He was a businessman who used to sell footwear and shoes in front of the MTN Office in Nkoranza, opposite the Ghana Commercial Bank on the Nkoranza – Ejura Road and was a resident of Kasadjan, a suburb of the Nkoranza township.



Now in last month being April, Albert is said to have been traveling from Dromankese to Nkoranza when he bumped into an armed robbery scene and was able to spot a policeman who he knew to be part of the said robbery of which his laptop was seized by these robbers.

Now after making his way out of this robbery, Balusu returned to Nkz and on the 24th of April, he’s reportedly to have told his friends at RoofTop, a nightclub in Nkoranza, off the Ejura Road that, he was highly astonished at what he saw at the robbery scene and that, some policemen has a hand in the recent robberies that have been going on in Nkoranza and its environs. This was followed up by a whistleblower who is said to have given a hint to the policemen who were involved in the aforementioned robbery.



Now after this incident, Albert Akwasi Donkor was then picked up by some policemen at midnight as at 1-2:00am on the April 25, 2022 in his house of which his mother was told to come to the police station in the morning as he was been sent on the suspicion of robbery.



Per our report, Albert was sent to somewhere the Nkoranza – Kintampo road where he was shot afterwards but when his mom visited the police station in the next morning, she was told her son had been sent to Techiman for further investigations but after she paid a visit to the Techiman Police Headquarters, she was told nobody called Albert Donkor has been brought to them from Nkoranza.



The mother was tossed up and down for three weeks. In those times, the report we’re gathering is that, Albert’s corpse was sent to the Techiman morgue but it was declined since there was no family member among those who sent the body there and was therefore sent to Kintampo where our report suggests it is right now in a coded location.



HOW DID THE JUSTICE FOR ALBERT DONKOR MOVEMENT CAME ABOUT?

Well so fast forward, on last Thursday being May 12, there were various rumours going about in Nkoranza that, Albert has been killed by the Nkoranza South Police and that, he’s no more in their custody as people thought it was. This is what triggered the Justice For Albert Donkor Movement led by Nana Adjei Baffoe(Romeo), Ohene-Gyan Emmanuel(Diamond) and Effah Baffoe Jnr(Sketches) who released a statement on the whereabouts of Albert thus the Where is Albert Donkor campaign. The youth of Nkoranza then took the matter up and started sharing it all over social media, seeking for justice for their brother and friend, Balusu.



Yesterday being Friday, May 13, the Nkoranza Youth took to the streets and burnt car tyres, blocked the roads in the evening in the midst of blackout as demonstration against the Nkoranza South Ghana Police Service as part of their, ‘Where Is Albert Donkor ‘ and ‘Nkoranza Youth demand Justice for Albert’ campaign. It took the Ankobeahene of Nkoranza Traditional Council, Oheneba Agyei Baffoe who intervened and asked them to meet him today.



HOW FAR HAS THE JUSTICE FOR ALBERT DONKOR BEEN TO?



Today, being Saturday, April 14, the leaders of the Youth of Nkoranza were invited to the Han-Ser Hotel by some unknown strangers who claimed to have been sent to Nkoranza by the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare after he was informed by the Bono East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Asabagna Atibillah of what has been going on in Nkoranza recent days.



This was followed up with another meeting which was held at the Ankobeahene’s residence which comprised of the youth of Nkoranza, the Ankobeahene, Bono East Regional Minister, the Municipal Chief Executive, Regional Police Commander, Nkoranza Divisional Police Commander and the District Police Commander. The youth were led by Nana Nyarko Ababio aka Paa Prince who channeled the grievances of the youth to the aforementioned VIPs that, they want the whereabouts of Albert and also want Justice for him.

The Bono East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Asabagna Atibillah apologized on behalf of the Police Service for the mistake done and the LOSS, DEMISE of Albert. (So for now, it became confirmed to everyone present that, Albert Donkor popularly known as Balusu is DEAD). He promised the Nkoranza Youth to stay calm for now as he would be filing his report to the IGP who sent him to Nkoranza today and that, they’re going to bring every person involved to book.



The Bono East Regional Minister, Hon. Kwasi Adu Gyan also pleaded with the youth of Nkoranza for what has happened to Albert but assures them, they shall know where the body of Albert is and who were responsible for his demise.



Nana Nyarko Ababio and the leaders of the youth organized a press conference at the Bengee Hotel where UTV, Daily Guide, Peace FM and the three local radio stations were all present.



We’re currently waiting to see what’s next on this Albert Donkor’s death. It’s really sad????????????