American law imprisons corrupt politicians; Ghanaian law allows them in power

File photo/ Stop corruption

Corruption is a very serious crime that continues to destroy the livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians, creating unemployment and destroying the economy. Successive governments, when looking for power, always promise to fight corruption, but none of them keeps that promise.

Corruption in Ghana takes place in many forms; for example, the stealing of money from the government coffers to unknown destinations or foreign banks, inflating the cost of purchased items for governmental use, the diversion of revenues from exports, and taking double salaries, and many other criminal methods.



In the year 2016, like other African leaders, John Mahama made many mistakes, including financial mismanagement, so Ghanaians weren’t surprised when he lost the presidential race to the current president, Nana Akufo Addo, after also promising the ordinary Ghanaians he would come to protect the public purse.



Unfortunately, Akufo Addo failed to protect the public purse as promised. Under the NPP government, corruption has increased significantly, creating unprecedented hardships and economic collapse. Yet, still, the president keeps assuring Ghanaians that he hasn’t lost focus in his fight against corruption.



In the developed countries, including the United States of America and Europe, every politician involved in corruption loses their job or resigns. Depending on how serious the crime is, many serve time in prison after conviction. That’s how the developed world has been able to reduce corruption.

I am, therefore, wondering how Ghanaian presidents fight corruption when no corrupt politician has ever been jailed. Numerous politicians have been involved in major corruption scandals and are still serving in the NPP government.



People like Paul Adom Otchere, a journalist, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Chief Justice, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, Eugene Arhin, etc., should have been in prison a long time if they were in any developed country, but Akufo Addo has kept all of them in his government.



That means why the developed world puts corrupt politicians behind bars as a means to reduce crime, in Ghana, the government keeps them, so you should know the reason why the fight against corruption has been fruitless in Ghana.



I have said this before: until a corrupt Ghanaian politician goes to prison, corruption will always remain in Ghana to impoverish ordinary Ghanaians.