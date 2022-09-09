An ode to the Christian leader

File photo

Being an officer of The Church of Pentecost (CoP) is a herculean task and all those who genuinely dare tread this path become role models not only for the church members but for other denominations as well. In my few years as an elder, I have come to appreciate what Paul meant by the phrase ABOVE REPROACH as used in Titus1:6.

In fact, true members of the church have distinguished themselves at their workplaces, classrooms, and other social events to the admiration of many, so the Officer of the Church has no excuse to fall below the line. The principle must be part of you anywhere.



Criteria



One of the many criteria used in electing an officer is that;



He must be blameless, faithful to his wife……..manages God’s household,……not quick-tempered……..not pursuing dishonest gain Titus 1:6-7.



These are a few of the criteria used in electing people into the office of a church leader. However, nowadays, these qualities are hardly seen in the leadership of the flock.

News is rife of elders fighting with their wives, church members, sometimes Pastors, and so on. Deaconesses have been accused of snatching the husbands of other female members. An Officer who manifests spiritual gifts wants to dictate how the Church should be run. He comes to church late and would want the service to be prolonged at his behest.



1. Should the above scripture be used to assess church leaders, how many of us would be found to be faithful to our spouses?



2. How many of us are managing God’s household the way He wants it managed. We are in a hurry to leave the church premises on Sunday when many of the members need our help (counseling).



3. As for the Temper Test, the least said about it the better. Officers preach against each other when they have the pulpit. Some are always looking for a way to settle scores with fellow officers/members. Infact, some have sharpened their tongues to the extent that the devil envies them. They do the bidding of Satan with excellence.



4. A trend that is fast creeping into Christianity today has to do with Officers who now want to work on Sundays (church hours) since they claim the reward is about three times that of the weekdays. Such officers range from Public Transport Drivers, Hawkers, Momo Agents, etc.

Having laid this foundation, it is also important to state that notwithstanding the few bad nuts among the leadership, the CoP leadership can boast of disciplined, dedicated, and diligent Officers who are up to the task of steering the affairs of the Church.



2 Timothy 2:15 states that study and show yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the Word of Truth 2 Timothy 2:15.



This scripture above calls for persistent and consistent study of the scriptures with the leading of the Holy Spirit. We have become living epistles of Christ, written by the Spirit of the living God. We, therefore, have to walk the talk and preserve the sanctity of Christianity. A Cop Officer needs to up his game in dividing the Word of truth especially in this age of technology since many voices are speaking to the members simultaneously.



He must fully understand the package of Christianity. I know a leader of the Church who is so filled in the Spirit that his presence alone convicts you if you live in sin.



James 3:1 says that the Christian Leader would be judged more strictly. Why? The lives of a whole group are in your hand and depending on how you tend the flock, they would have green pastures and water to drink.

The CoP by God’s grace still possesses a good number of disciplined and dedicated leaders who can be counted on at every material moment. These people are inspirations to the Church members. Anytime they show up, members are encouraged. They have become emblems of hope to members. They are always praying for the church and would pass through the homes of some of the members before coming to Church on Sunday. They follow up on Backsliders and would deny themselves comfort just to make other members happy. Their in-depth knowledge of scriptures is unalloyed.



Tell Archippus: ‘See to it that you complete the ministry you have received in the Lord’ Colossians 4:17. Epaphras was always in prayer for the saints so they could stand firm in all the will of God, matured and fully assured, according to Colossians 4:12. That should be the work of an elder of the Church.



I have worked with a couple of elders of the Church whose finances were very terrible, but they did God's work to the admiration of all. Some through the work of God lost valuable properties but did not give up. Some had their children driven away from schools because they had not paid their fees, yet these gallant Men and Women of God never flickered.



Let every Archippus do his work to the end. Quitters, they say don’t win and Winners don’t quit. No retreat, No surrender!



Jesus is coming soon and He has rewards for each one according to what he has done. Rev 22:12. Let us do the work of the Lord with all earnestness. Publish His mighty name in every nook and cranny. Sow in the morning, sow in the noon time, and sow when the sun goes down.

Be shepherds of God’s flock that is under your care, watching over them—not because you must, but because you are willing, as God wants you to be; not pursuing dishonest gain, but eager to serve; not lording it over those entrusted to you, but being examples to the flock. And when the Chief Shepherd appears, you will receive the crown of glory that will never fade away. 1 Peter 5:2-4



Until He appears in His glory.



Aluta Continua!