An open letter to NDC secretariat

The spirit and enthusiasm of the NDC grassroots should not be allowed to go to sleep

Honouring the December 8th State's Massacre of NDC

On the evening of Thursday, December 8, the blood of 8 unarmed innocent citizens of Ghana was shed by state actors in an attempt to forcefully retain power for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in Techiman-South, and other parts of the country.



The victims' crimes for this cruelty ever witnessed since Gold-coast politics, were they matched out peacefully to exercise their civic duty of simply monitoring to ensure their votes were counted.



I am calling on the NDC executives, the leadership of minority groups in parliament, Human Rights activists, and progressive forces of Ghanaian descent all over the world to rise up and seek Justice for these innocent souls and to honor their memories as well.



Their death; the sacrifice for NDC should not be in vain. The NDC will not be doing this out of pity, but a great responsibility owed these *MARTYRS* of *DEMOCRACY*.



On the issue of action to take in pursuit of Justice for these martyrs, I will leave it to the leadership of NDC, they know who is best equipped to handle it on their behalf (the innocent citizens) and the NDC in general.

On the issue of honoring the memories of these heroes and the young heroine of Savelgu, below are my humble suggestions.



A name should be coined deserving of their heroism and held in high esteem to last in memory so long as NDC lives. Their statues should be erected at NDC headquarters. They should be a minute of silence in their remembrance at every NDC gathering when in opposition and state functions when in power.



A patriotic song should be composed in their honour and played at all NDC gatherings. These gallant young ones have paid the ultimate price in love for their party and in the principle of protecting our young democracy. What I stated above, in my opinion, is the least NDC can do to honor the memories of these *COMRADES*.



The NDC should know that taking action or not to honour these martyrs in a manner that is befitting and of lasting memory, come with some consequences. If this great-value recognition is given them, it will send a strong signal that NDC is worth dying for.



Members and sympathisers will be motivated to defend the cause of the NDC and ultimately the nation. If this is ignored, it will kill the spirit of the die-hard members and the enthusiasm of the grassroots.

It is worth noting that, the right-wing of our society who are parading themselves as neutrals, faith-based organizations, peace council,s, etc, will take advantage of the party's inaction to caution members not to fight in the interest of politicians while these same charlatans watch the wrongs been perpetrated by state actors; because they know their favorite political party will be the beneficiary of the evil machinations orchestrated by the state agencies.



The spirit and enthusiasm of the grassroots should not be allowed to go to sleep. And this would depend on the action taken by the NDC in pursuit of justice and honouring the memories of our brothers who were massacred on December 8th, on their cause to defend and protect our young democracy. Let those who have ears listen.



Thank you and God bless our homeland Ghana!