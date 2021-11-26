An open letter to Nana Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

Mr. President, I deem it a great honour the to write you this letter, on current unemployment situation in the country.

Your Excellency, you started your campaign prior to 2016 elections when the New Patriotic Party were in opposition. The manifesto of the party (NPP) was mainly highlighting jobs creation. inspiring on “Change an agenda for jobs” and creating prosperity, equal opportunities for all.



Mr. President, the upcoming journalists will access the promises you gave Ghanaians as precise and accurate into Trade and Industry, agriculture and rural development, infrastructure, health, education, as well as youth and sport for creation of 2.2 million jobs from 2017-2021 respectively.



Today Ghana has in existence, unemployed University Graduates Association which estimates a staggering unemployed figure of 700,000 in the country.



Lack of skills and capital has hindered the opportunity for some to become entrepreneurs. Some persons have resorted to perpetuating crime and prostitution to survive

Ghana’s unemployment rate is expected to reach 4.60 percent by the end of 2021 according to Trading Economics Global macro models and analysts expectations.



In the long term, Ghana's unemployment rate is projected to thread around 4.40 percent in 2022 and 4.20 percent in 2023 according to econometric models.



World Bank reports on Ghana’s unemployment rate is above the world wide unemployment rate compared to other sub- Saharan African countries and regions. Ghana has a relatively average rate of unemployment in West Africa.