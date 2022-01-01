An open letter to Santa Claus from one passionate prison officer

Some prisons are in dire need of utility vehicles

Dear Santa Claus,

The first time I wrote to you was in 2003 where I asked for a Christmas dress for myself and my siblings because Dad was late; I never heard from you but mum had to alternate some of Dad’s used clothes for us and it was fun to be in them.



Santa, this time round I write to applaud you for all the genuine kindness towards the less privileged and also ask you to do your best and attend to the Ghana Prisons during Boxing Day. This is an institution that helps keep society calm by keeping in safe custody some of society’s deviants.



I know you have a lot of letters to go through so I wouldn’t want to waste much of your precious time with a long one. My institution, the Ghana Prisons Service, needs a lot from you but as I said, I will make it short so you don’t skip my letter to another. In this letter I do not come to ask for edibles or clothes for the inmates, but for logistics that will make inmates see an impact in their being in prison and officers beating their chest for a job well done.



Operational Vehicles



Santa, the Ghana Prisons Service would be grateful if you could help us get a fleet of operational vehicles to aid our job; especially with escorting of prisoners to hospitals, courts, official labour sites, and transfers.

Dedicated officers and Commanders who have the job at heart always find improvised ways to make sure inmates are transported to any of these high-risk security areas without escapes!



Most of our facilities are in dire need of utility vehicles like staff buses for shuttle and events, septic tanks, water tanks, command cars, and hard body pick-ups for inmates escorting are some of the vehicles we are in urgent need of.



Reformation and Rehabilitation



As I mentioned earlier, the welfare of the prisoners is well taken care of by the government and some equally wonderful souls who go to all lengths to put smiles on the faces of our inmates. That notwithstanding, I would like you to help the Prisons Service get more sewing machines to help train enough inmates in tailoring to enhance their reintegration into society.



Our carpentry shops and all other skills training centres need retooling and modernised machinery. The Prisons Service is poised to see inmates walk out of the facilities with confidence and zeal because of the rehab given to them.

Santa, I know you might be shaking your head by now and asking yourself if the government is not aware of all these; errrmmmm yes, they are aware and doing their best but we need you to also support with the little you can.



Please, you can as well share this letter with other cousins of yours so they respond accordingly.



Respectfully,



E.B.Agyemfra, on behalf of all Prison Officers who improvise to make our job look easy.