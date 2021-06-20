Anin-Yeboah, Jean Mensah, believe me, you have done more harm to Akufo Addo than good

Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah and EC's boss Jean Mensa

Electoral Commission boss, Madam Jean Mensa and Chief-Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, I strongly believe that before both of you were appointed to serve Ghana in the truth, you swore the oath with the bible for Ghanaians to trust and depend on you for the progress of our country.

In that bible is boldly written at Leviticus 19:15, that “You shall do no injustice in court. You shall not be partial to the poor or defer to the great, but in righteousness shall you judge your neighbour.”



Despite the warnings against favouritism, including “For the wrongdoer will be paid back for the wrong he has done, and there is no partiality,” you declared a genuine winner of the 2020 presidential election a loser and manipulated the electoral and judiciary systems to declare the loser the winner.



If I were to interview the Ghanaian president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, I would have asked him if he has ever regretted being a president because firstly, he has failed woefully and secondly, has disappointed Ghanaians, especially the common ones that were expecting the miracle he promised them after declaring John Mahama corrupt.



In my life, I believe other people too will agree with me that nobody has ever witnessed such political insecurity, unrest, and the nature of a crippled economy in the political history of Ghana, especially, taking democracy into consideration.



If ever Ghanaians witnessed such political insecurity, the sharp rise of armed robbery activities, extreme economic hardships, etc, perhaps that might be during military regimes.

Information can be suppressed and people can be threatened for speaking against Akufo Addo or any Ghanaian chief, but no one can threaten the truth, therefore, the truth shall be manifested.



Nana Akufo Addo should blame himself for his leadership failure because he didn’t become the president of Ghana with a clean heart.



He allowed his hate and tribalism toward people, such as Kwame Nkrumah and John Mahama, to take the better part of him, thus; deviating from being a good leader to a bad leader.



Nana Akufo Addo shouldn’t expect to be a successful leader if his intentions are to divide people, change the names of already built institutions, changing history, textbooks and abandoning uncompleted projects because they were started by an opposition government.



Even if the NDC government has done a similar thing in the past, he should have been a different leader on this particular issue to gain acceptance and respect as a matured leader in the eyes of Ghanaians that doubt him.

The president didn't do that, instead, he gains much support for this political blonder that has cost Ghanaians billions of Cedis, while the morons keep blaming John Mahama for the current economic mess.



Successful leaders communicate with the people to know what is right for them. Akufo Addo refused to listen to the voice of the common Ghanaians and did whatever pleases him.



What kind of a leader will plan of building a Cathedral while half of the population is facing an unemployment crisis?



What kind of a leader wouldn’t create jobs for the common people and the youth but rather expand the Ghana prisons?



Ghanaians are being incarcerated in large numbers because there is no job, therefore, the need to open more vocational and training centres for the prisoners to learn something beneficial for their future is necessary. The president ignored all those needs.

Jean Mensa and Anin Yeboah, you can never beat your chest or swear to God that you are happy over the current situation in Ghana, taking into consideration, the political carnage and catastrophic economy Ghanaians are now facing.



It’s time for both of you to acknowledge the fact that ‘some kindness can give one a lot of worries.’



In my opinion, you have done more harm to Nana Akufo Addo than good. The president is really suffering but he puts on false smiles to deceive Ghanaians that he is doing good.