Any leader who cannot look Nana Addo in the eyes and tell him the truth is corrupt and wicked

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo - President of Ghana

Oh Nana Addo! Where is our beautiful democracy John Dramani Mahama left for you?

You have managed to suppressed the powerful voices in this country through intimidations and oppressors rule. Why will you do such a thing, legal practitioner?



How can a human right lawyer be so heartless and clueless to engage in suppression of the rights and freedom of others?



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I know you to be a peace preacher of the legal gospel then in opposition, what has change now?



The powerful voices that openly criticized John Dramani Mahama administration have now lost their voices and gone into hibernation.



Others were bribed with money, others are afraid of being killed. Most citizens cannot express themselves freely any longer.

Now some pastors, Christian Council, some bishops, etc were bribed to be silence and citizens are dying slowly. All of them will dearly pay for it one day.



For the judicial system, least talked about them the better.



This country is a mess, Nana Addo must fix it.



All the then powerful voices who lost their voices today, may posterity judge us all for the suffering of million Ghanaians are going through.