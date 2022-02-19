Apartheid still exists today in different versions

Inscription on toilet

The bible is the best book to read, even though many don't value it. That book can transform a man to be upright, sincere, truthful, faithful, and spiritually strong in whatever he does.

However, there are certain quotations in the holy book that I am not happy about. It may likely be that the scripture was tampered with and a few things in it were changed for the white man to dominate black people.



For example, in the time of Jesus, there wasn't any camera, therefore, who saw Jesus and all his images appear to be a white man in today's modern scriptures? I guess the person that took Jesus Christ's photo, met also the devil that tempted Jesus and he gave him a snap. He was black.



According to Genesis 1:27, "God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them." While in the same bible in Ephesians 6:5, reads, "Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ."



The question I need an answer to but never found is if "God created man in His own image, then who is the master and who is the slave?" By studying the bible, thoroughly, you can even discover some of the scriptures about discrimination and racism.



One specific example is in Song of Solomon 1:6, "Do not stare at me because I am dark, because I am darkened by the sun. My mother's sons were angry with me and made me take care of the vineyards; my own vineyard I had to neglect."

If I am right, based on the scripture above, Western Europe and the US governments, were very angry with Africans because of the color of their skin and subjected a whole race to all kinds of cruelties, including slavery, colonial brutality, segregation, Apartheid, and the deliberate infection of diseases.



There is no person in this world who would treat his fellow human being in such a manner if he or she has a love for that person. Africans are never loved, else there will never be a statue of a lunatic king that maimed and killed millions in Africa, including women and children.



Despite all this, they hate when you speak the truth about the horrible crimes they committed against Africans. This is something I don't understand. Why do you have the delight to commit a crime? And why are you happy to see the country once you colonized suffering, yet wouldn't like the truth to be spoken?



I can't imagine, African leaders taking possession of Europe, then dividing the people, telling them, this is the queue of the white man at the post office and that for the black man. This is the toilet for the white man to 'shit' and that for the black man. White-only swimming pool and black only, etc.



This is what is happened yesterday, during the Apartheid era and still exists today in a modern version in some European countries and the United States of America. In many Western European countries, true justice is never given to the black man.

Western European Governments and the US must ponder over the years and take the endless crimes they have committed in Africa into consideration. The continent that is your obsession to destroy, continues to provide you with all your rich minerals resources today to maintain a flourishing economy.



As for Africans and their leaders, it's their actions and thinking that will justify who we are. If you want to be a doormat, people will walk on you and if you prove to be intelligent, you will repel the oppressors. If any of you lack courage, I will wake all of you from decades of long sleep with the words of the great Steve Biko of South Africa.



Steve Biko said, "Black consciousness seeks to talk to the black man, in a language of his own. It is only by making familiar the basic set up in the black world, that one will be aware of the urgent need for the reawakening of the sleeping masses."



"He stressed, "It urges black people to judge themselves as human beings and not to be fooled by the white society, which has white-washed itself to enjoy privileges at the expense of blacks; Biko pointed out that the logic behind white domination is to prepare the Blackman to serve and give him respect."



The stone the builders refused at long last became the cornerstone. The world is rapidly changing, who knows, Africa, will one day be a safe haven for Europeans and Americans? A word to the wise