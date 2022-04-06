0
April fools' day and wise men's day

Wed, 6 Apr 2022

In this age of "infowhelm," access to and sharing information is almost instantaneous. The "architecture" of information has changed as technology has progressed. Information on the internet, in-text and other formats is created and co-authored by amateurs as well as professionals.

Access to the internet for information is practically universal, and finding good information on the internet is like drinking from a fire hydrant. Isn't it impossible? If you have information literacy skills, you can have access to the high-quality material and other resources that have been professionally curated to meet your needs and interests.

You can have access to high-quality information and other resources that have been professionally packed to meet your needs and can be used ethically if you have information literacy abilities.

The first day of April appears to be the only day of the year when netizens critically evaluate stuff found on the internet (information superhighway) before declaring it authentic.

The humiliation of being a conveyor belt for 'unverified' information may have done its wonders on that day, activating our information savvy.

In today's digital age, it's critical to double-check any information acquired on the internet before accepting it as reality ( like the wise men do on 1st April)

Columnist: Prosper Setsoafia
