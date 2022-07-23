Are religious beliefs not causing infertility in Ghanaian women?

File photo

It's already Saturday and among the many things that consistently sop up our weekends in Ghana are weddings.

Ghana has a young age structure, with approximately 57% of the population under the age of 25 (indexmundi,2020).



These are sexually active people and it is only consequential that nuptials on all levels, of all kinds and classes, become the headlining events on weekends in a very religious country.



Experts have opined that at age 18 both men and women are sexually active and the sex drive may be the strongest and continues into the 20s. In ancient times people got married in their teens.



In Ghana, female teenagers are ushered into womanhood and prepared for marriage with customs like Dipo.



In Isreal, in the Torah, it may be deduced, that Jews of ancient times, married in their teens as well. Girls were given off at the age of 12 and even virgin Mary is believed to have married as a teenager.

Biologically a woman's most potent reproductive years are between her late teens and her 20s. However, fertility begins to decline by age 30. It is more rapid in the mid-'30s (a 30-year-old woman has a 20% chance of getting pregnant) and by 45, it becomes improbable for many to get pregnant.



Studies have come to validate the position that an increase in age leads to a dip in sexual activity although men may still be more sexually active than women even as their ages advance.



Religion may not be a new addition to Africa but colonization brought about religious adulteration of the Ghanaian culture . Ghanaians have not only been Europeanized but lean favorably towards religions like Christianity which has over 71% of the population as subscribers. I may not find the luxury and time to delve so much into the benefits religion comes with but it does present us with some wins.



Religion is a very powerful force that even affects our sexual and reproductive behavior.It controls our sexual behavior as Ghanaians and cannot be disassociated from the sexuality and reproductive behavior of the majority of Ghanaians. The belief system, doctrines, and scriptures are, or become manuals that guide devotees and believers on how to express their sexual rights. Rules such as abstinence from sex and rules suggesting when one may be sexually active or whom one may choose as a partner restrains believers and inform their decisions about sex.



Research in 2021 shows that women form 50.7% of the population, while men form 49.3% in Ghana. Indeed, the ratio of men to women may have increased significantly which now stands at about 97 men for 100 women in 2021 but financial hardships and more have made marriage less attractive to many.Many people are continually becoming economically deprived and may see marriage as a secondary need.

Many young "God-fearing" women and men have attained the discipline of chastity and may have scored some good marks in the religious records. There are still many good girls in churches all over, praying for the "God sent" man who will do what is right before consummation. Some may have had this marriage experience very timely, while others wait in anticipation, fretting as their biological clocks keep tick-tocking. Some, to be charitable with words, may never get the experience and by the time some settle, they may have lost their fertility.



As a lot of girls and women have been programmed to think, that marriage is the highest honor they may have as women, the unfulfillment of this dream has led many into undiagnosed depression. This may be because over time they have tied their self-worth and self-esteem to their marriage.



What has kept me up to write this article is my concern about those losing their sexually active years without exploiting them. Some of these very "godly" and virtuous women become victims of circumstances or religious entanglements. Their sexual lives are put on the back burner.



Incidentally, the so-called "bad girls" exploit their sexually active years at their peak and have children before their level of fertility declines. What an unfair world! Our "good" or very religious girls consequently hit their 30s and another phase begins.



Research has it that fibroids are common in women aged 30-40 years although they may occur at any age. American National Institutes of Health, estimates 80% of all women may develop uterine fibroids at some point in their lives. It is a reality and about 1 in 3 women may be susceptible to this condition. What exactly causes fibroid is still foggy but the development may be linked to estrogen levels. Fibroids contain more estrogen than progesterone but it is these hormones that stimulate the development of the uterine lining during each menstrual cycle in readiness for pregnancy and seem to cause the growth of fibroids.

Our values are changing and money has become top of the list. Pomp and pageantry have become a standard for marriages even in the Christian world. A lot of churches are unperturbed about the increasing economic meltdown most economies of the world are veering towards.



Some women may not be getting suitors, because we have compounded the situation with high standards for marriage ceremonies. As a religious society, we have made it an effort for our women to settle down. And when they are unable to get pregnant, keep a pregnancy and give birth, we turn around to judge them.



To any religious young woman reading this, I want you to know I understand and many people do too. Do not be hard on yourselves. I hope your belief brings you happiness.



I hope the Christian Council finds a timely way of managing this issue which affects the physiological well-being of women that have chosen to be good,chaste and emotionally intelligent in a large extent.