Are you insecure?

For there stood by me this night the angel of God, whose I am, and whom I serve —ACTS 27:23

When you want to steal, who and where you steal from is very important. Do you think you can steal a DVD player from the White House? You are joking. The one who owns the DVD controls missiles.



If it were owned by an ordinary man, probably you could do it. Therefore the owner of a thing is very important. In the same way, whatever God owns, nobody can touch.



There was a moneylender who lent money to someone. Unfortunately, his debtor fell sick. This moneylender got scared this man was going to die without paying his money. He went to see a pastor to pray for this sick brother so he wouldn’t die. He had a personal interest in the man.



If a moneylender seeks the welfare of his debtor, you can imagine the level of interest God has in those who serve Him.



When God develops a personal interest in you, there shall no evil come to your dwelling place. God cannot afford it; you are too valuable to be left alone. Because Paul was serving God, He delivered him from the storm.



Choose to serve God today and He will protect you like He did Paul!

