Arise Ghana! Why does a peaceful demonstration devolve into such horrific violence?

Violence erupted on the first day of the demonstration

Basic ways for society to exert political influence over the government include protests and demonstrations. When people are not happy with anything, this occurs. These kinds of civic participation are a natural and guaranteed right of a free person in really democratic nations.

However, we must determine why 'Arise Ghana,' a protest against the Ghanaian government, which was supposed to be a straightforward, non-violent demonstration, went awry in Accra. What does this violence signify for Ghana's police, administration, and protesters?



Violence broke out on the first day of the demonstration, despite the Inspector General Police, George Dampare, promising that the police force would protect the demonstrators to avoid any instability. As a result, the police had to use force to put an end to the demonstration and stop further violence.



On camera, protesters can be seen hurling rocks and other projectiles at police as they try to quell the unrest by using water cannons. Who instigated the violence is unclear. According to the demonstrators, some police officers dressed as members of "Arise Ghana," ignited the violence.



Others who believe that the violent outburst was caused by the demonstrators denounced the attack that resulted in the destruction of numerous properties, including police cars. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the minister of information, claimed that it was "clear" that the rally was an attempt to sow unrest in Ghana.

Despite the fact that the police were accused of using force against the protesters, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah praised the police officers and staff for their professionalism. In his opinion, when the demonstrators attacked the cops, they maintained their composure and completed their tasks.



Many Ghanaians have demanded the IGP's resignation in the wake of the tragedy, but I disagree since not all mishaps would be attributed to George Dampare simply because he is the Inspector General of Police.



The only way to identify the perpetrators of the violence is for the government to launch an open investigation and prosecute those who are accountable. If the police are to blame, they must accept the consequences of their conduct, and if the Arise Ghana protesters are to blame, they must be severely disciplined and penalized in order to prevent a repeat of the incident.



Following the collapse of the economy, depreciation of the local currency, high rate of unemployment, and corruption, the majority of Ghanaians are upset with the NPP government because they believe Nana Akufo Addo has lied to and misled them. Today marks the start of the second day of the "Arise Ghana" protest.