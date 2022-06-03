As a rainforest initiative ambassador

File photo of a rainforest

There is an adage that says "when the last tree falls, the last man dies" this means our lives depend on nature. The world cries for help against their own created weather conditions, which is climate change. Trees forming forests are seen as the lifeline to reverse these catastrophic events, the radiation or heat waves from this climate change and the related problems are stinking obvious and inescapable to every living thing that crawls and walks through the womb of the earth. Sea and rivers are having their share of these emerging life-threatening phenomena. This happening has no colour of creeds, it hits any heart of deity and its servants, ranging from alphabetical A to Z.

Forests across the world are under siege from deforestation due to construction, mining, agriculture, roads, etc. to meet the growing needs of humanity.



A call from International bodies could not live without attempts to create some intervening reliefs.



An initiative introduced by UN Environment has become a formidable approach to fight against devastating practices that undermine the integrity of rainforest reserves across the world through mobilization of religious communities and their representatives or honest voices of sanity and sanctity.



This movement is seen as authoritative voices on conscience and morality that can rekindle sense of belonging to the environment and can drive changes that will appreciate nature from the creator's perspective and nurturing.



Some significant quotes recorded from the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative that I received, "We are focused on rainforests because they represent the very best of the planet’s beauty, supporting life and providing billions of people with food, shelter, livelihoods, medicine, and clean water.

They are also among the best climate solutions we have. We believe that the leadership, moral authority, and unparalleled influence of the world’s religions may be the missing piece that will help end tropical deforestation. This partnership is based on an informed belief that there is a commitment across faiths to achieve this goal".



The global faith-based movement to protect rainforests comprises of the highest hierarchy in Catholic, Protestant, Evangelical, Islam, and other recognized religions in the world with one mission to confront the menace.



But the issues on the side of my home country seem retrogressive and unparalleled, we claim to spend millions of currencies on tree planting but end up converting reserved forests into concrete forests through ties of political powers and ethnic dominance in the presence of ethnic diversity, which can serve as a recipe for future tensions and clamping down the forest for mining which the lion's share end up in the pockets of the most favoured few.



The future generations are left to look at the world without nature values or the barrenness of nature. Even now we glorify artificial ornaments as a way of giving out decorative objects of the earth from the originator's view.



It will be a privilege for every country, every religion, and every living being to join the forces that drive the needed change to reverse the calamity of unusual weather, if not fully restored to the first made status for nearby future and beyond.