Asamoah Boateng to the rescue – Breaking the Eight is non-negotiable

NPP chairmanship aspirant, Asamoah Boateng

I knew from his demeanour after winning the Chairmanship race that our current NPP Chairman was not up to the task of consolidating the massive gains we chalked in the 2016 general elections.

In spite of all the hard work that the government of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo chalked given the shambles that Ghana was in after eight years of the NDC that broke every link in the chain of progress conceived during its predecessor government of His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor of the NPP, the leadership of our dear party sat as her fortunes slid almost out of our grip.



Who else do we blame for our unfortunate circumstances? If some MPs and CEOs were misbehaving, the talk about the confusion of our leader as Chairman of GNPC stripped him of any authority to address issues pertaining to discipline. The burden was on the Presidency, but how much can the hardworking folks there do?



I am not in any way impugning the integrity of the current chairman of the NPP, but these are questions that must be asked without fear or favour!



From 169 seats to 138 in Parliament, this massive loss of representatives at the legislature translated into a Mike Tyson blow that many saw coming, but could not dodge! People cried foul yet they were discarded as cry babies.



Well, I have news for those faceless narcissists that never attended to the concerns of the grassroots; the cry babies are always a measure of how well appointees are performing, and the louder their cries, the worse the performance.

Like the immediate past DG of the NLA, for example, who was purported to have given himself, his wife, and cronies dozens of contracts, did he think that our footsoldiers would come kissing him for a job well done? He is being investigated and the full rigours of the law will be applied, but did it have to get to that?



There are some CEOs who worked more with NDC people than NPP, and the reason may have emanated from the idea that they could not ask an NPP patriot for whatever that they may have wanted to share!



Now, going forward, the Chairmanship contest is about picking momentum. There are three major contenders: Professor Ameyaw Akumfi, Stephen Ayenso Ntim, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng.



Of the three, the one trailing last in opinion polls, unfortunately, is Professor Ameyaw Akumfi followed by Stephen Ayenso Ntim. Asabee, the 'Liger' (half lion half tiger) is the favourite of everyone. My respect for all these three men is at the highest level, but my preferred choice is Asabee! Certainly and surely, this man roars like a lion and is a doer.



He is absolutely focused and determined to salvage the party from the landslide that almost did us in. Let me pause here to address the other two contestants, Prof Akumfi, and Stephen Ntim.

“My seniors, this is no time to be running along with the slogan, ‘Time aso, time aso!’ Please, the destiny of our party, the great NPP, is in the decisions that elders like you make.



It is for this reason that footsoldiers who are moved by the tempest of your decisions are asking you to go the winning way to ensure that the Party becomes the main consideration that any of you may have regarding the dispensation of our politics. In this regard, I am appealing to you to throw your weight behind Asabee that the unity of cause will move the mountains that refuse to come to us!



Let us be considerate in consolidating the gains that Ghana has achieved under the Presidency of my eternal love, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo! Most NPP persons love him in a similar manner. It would be the disaster of the century if we allow the NDC to put their icy hands on the fortunes which Ghana has been blessed with these past five years!



What would we have to tell posterity? That we fought ourselves due to selfish interests? Or that we were hating on each other that we fragmented the NPP? We will never be forgiven!”



Asamoah Boateng has been tipped to succeed Chairman Blay, and Insha Allah, when that happens, the NDC will have a run for their last pesewa, including John Dramani Mahama, the failed Presidential candidate of the NDC!

Let us all be measured by the need to be irenic and holy in the fight for Mother Ghana and posterity that cannot be blamed for diminishing fortunes if NDC’s rot is allowed to fester.



Like gangrene, this flagitiously flatulent party must be ostracised and relegated to the dumpster of history where it may decay and break down into unappealing bits of rubbish!



ASABEE to Break the Eight!