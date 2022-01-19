Asantehene rebuts Dormaahene’s infatuation with infantile attacks on Asanteman

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Dormaahene

Osaegyefo Nana Agyemang Badu II (PhD), the paramount chief of Dormaa Traditional Area in the Brong region, has the penchant for denigrating the person of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King or the traditional overlord of Asanteman. He also rubbishes the historic bravery of the Ashantis with its concomitant conquests of their enemies.

I recently published a rebuttal against his distorted narratives that the Dormaa people once fought and defeated the Ashantis. At the time he claims his people defeated the Ashantis, there was nothing known or formed as the Asante Confederacy or Asante Kingdom. Again, there existed no Kumasi but Kwamang and no Kumawu but Apemso.



He gave a totally false history concerning the origins of Kumasi and Kumawu contrary to the known and accepted planting of two “Kum” trees; one in Kwamang and the other in Apemso, by the renowned fetish priest (Okomfo) Anokye. This was done when the different states coming together to form a union desired to have one leader and capital for their union of chiefs and states.



In a nutshell, it was agreed that between the two towns where the tree flourished would become the capital with its chief becoming the head of the Union of States called Asante Confederacy. Fortunately or unfortunately, that of Kwamang flourished while that of Apemso withered hence Kwamang becoming “Kum no ase” (under the Kum tree) – Kumasi, while Apemso became “Kum no a wu” (Kum is dead) – Kumawu.



However, Dormaahene associates Kumasi with “axe”, alleging that the people of then Kwamang, not the current one near Nsuta, were defeated by the Dormaas and were obliged to hew trees for the Dormaas for their firewood.

What a complete distortion of history by this young educated paramount chief who doubles as a High Court judge in Accra.



The rubbing of shoulders with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II by Dormaahene could be down to the fact that Osaegyefo Nana Agyemang Badu II feels he is more educated and holds a highly respected public office in Ghana in addition to his traditional position than Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Therefore, education-wise, Asantehene is not his co-equal hence his persistent insolence towards him despite the fact traditionally Asantehene is more elevated and respected than Dormaahene.



However, availing myself of a wise saying by Winston Churchill - “The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty”, I have come to see opportunity in what may be the wrangling between Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Dormaahene Osaegyefo Nana Agyemang Badu II.