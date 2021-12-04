At the opposite sides of a flipped coin are the NPP and the NDC but it is the same coin

Logos of NPP and NDC

The approval of the 2022 budget after its rejection has not only shocked many Ghanaians but has also provoked them. Many are indeed angry asking why such a fatal decision was taken.

I wasn’t surprised at all because the NPP and NDC even though are two different political parties both have something in common, dishonesty and corruption.



The Parliament House has a lot of NDC and NPP members than any political party in Ghana. Even though they are different political parties opposing each other, taking decisions to benefit the poor people never materialize because they are intertwined with favoritism to each other.



If you help me today, I will help you tomorrow, with such members in parliament, Ghana will never progress, yet the same NDC is criticizing the NPP for ruining the country and the economy beyond remedy.



How can a rejected budget that will not help Ghana in any way be quickly approved? Why do the Members of Parliament never listen to the voice of the common people but always - do things that favor them only?



Ken Ofori-Atta was appointed by Nana Akufo Addo, therefore, if the president has failed as a leader then Ghanaians mustn't expect anything good also from the Minister of Finance.



It will be recalled that a vetting committee was set to evaluate ministers serving in the government of the NPP. Peter Mensah, a member of the communication team of the opposition National Democratic Congress, reiterated that some ministers, such Ursula Owusu, Ken Ofori Atta, Hawa Koomson, and the Ahafo Regional Minister-Designate will be rejected by the vetting committee.

During the vetting, every Ghanaian following the program witnessed how one Hawa Koomson, who is the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, was finding it difficult to explain to the committee about her tasks as a minister.



Hawa Koomson’s embarrassment on national television prompted the Ghana Tuna Association to petition the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin over the nomination of Hawa Koomson as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.



Just like the events surrounding the rejection and approval of the budget, after one or two days, all those the committee previously rejected were assigned to their posts till today.



Therefore, if I say I wasn’t surprised about the approval of the budget then Ghanaians must understand what I mean because the Members of Parliament do not think about the common people, they only think about the political parties they represent. I know what I am talking about.



Ghana is a useless country ruled by lawless people that break the law with impunity every day. Who in his right mind will take such a country seriously and how do Ghanaian politicians expect the developed world to respect them or investors come to our country?



Leadership involves the voice of the people not only the will of politicians or Members of Parliament; this is why the NPP has failed as a government.