Atta Mills's death probe: Ghana on the brink of a civil war

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fellow Ghanaians, in the land of my mothers it is said that "it is due to the evil intentions of the donkey God did not create it with horns". When then-candidate Akufo Addo was humiliated and denied the leadership of this country in two elections, many thought God was wicked to Ghanaians for denying us the last saint standing. Little did we envisage the man as an embodiment of all the values Ghanaians stand against.

Certainly, the latest kamikaze attacks, endless slideshow of hogwash, the avalanche of a cocktail of lies, and a documentary of nonsense against the pristine and eminence person of former president Mahama by useful idiots, mercantile politicians, and vultures of regimes like caricature personalities such as Abronye, are nothing but a litmus test of the patience or rather the anger of Ghanaians; how far can Ghanaians tolerate and accommodate this most corrupt government and its evil activities?



It's to test the mood of Ghanaians and what would Ghana be like if former President Mahama is arrested against the backdrop of charges of unwarranted and baseless accusations. I tell such bird-brains who are attempting a stupid and uncalculated political witch-hunting like that, that they are playing with naked fire; they are igniting a great fire of civil war that would consume their foolish leadership like Laurent Gbagbo of Ivory Coast.



Obviously, such nonsense is what is gradually becoming a so-called majority parliamentary probe of the death of the late former President Mills after ten years of his death. It's to manufacture "negotiated evidence" and vacuous truth regarding the death of the former president Mills out of desperation to implicate and arrest President John Dramani Mahama as the only solution to thwarting his second bid of occupying the presidency which even unborn babies are aware of!



Only fools, fraudsters and jaundice-minded personalities can fail to see the handwriting on the wall of destiny. The severe hardship that has greeted Ghana egregiously should have rung a bell in the ears of these marauding plunderers of our commonwealth's, that the former President is the anointed one. Our elders say a man destined to incur losses carries gold to Gold Coast to sell, or salt to Daboya.



For all they know, President John Dramani Mahama is in the presidency already as the sixth President of the fourth republic before even the 2024 election. In Shaa Allah. And no amount of evil by political merchants who have sold Ghanaians, both body and spirit, in exchange for filthy lucre, can change it.



The Machiavellian posture of government is however understandable. The current wounded lion state of Akufo Addo and his most corrupt government is not farfetched. Apparently, having run the country aground due to too much corruption through outright perfection of both art and science of thievery, and the institutionalization of tyranny, the government has no option left but finds it convenient to engage in arbitrary arrests to stay afloat in terms of relevance.



Let them be careful.

Patience is like a piece of elastic, it stretches to a certain point beyond that point, it cuts.



Ghanaians are taking their last breath of this leadership opprobrium and complete barnyard epithet! Any foolish attempt to arrest former President Mahama would forcefully capsize the already sinking ship of a state called Ghana under the marauding watch of Akufo Addo.



You see, for the New Patriotic Party, a citizen from either the North or the Volta Regions can't be a leader of this country: he or she would have stolen the election or relied on the proceeds of murders and deaths of others! Consider Hila Liman and Jerry John Rawlings. And indeed, anybody who paid attention to Abronye's latest idiotic stunts would readily notice that he was fundamentally killing the proverbial two birds with one stone! While he was trying to implicate and soil the reputation of President Mahama with those manufactured accusations to test the love of Ghanaians for the former President Mahama should they arbitrarily arrest him on such concocted allegations, he was also doing the bidding of Alan Cash and all those who may eventually throw their hats into the ring for the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party. In a world where civilizational clash has led to the demonization of religions, the mention of Al-Qaeda as the terrorist group he claimed former President Mahama was conniving with, was actually a reference to the current Vice President who is a Muslim (a terrorist). As the vilifying of Muslims assertion goes, "not all Muslims are terrorists but every terrorist is a Muslim".



So the position of these bunch of competent crooks, kooks and people who must have been declared skunk at a garden party of our country's leadership contest, has always been Machiavellian. They are always under the optical illusion that Ghana belongs to them and they alone deserve to lead even if they have proven to have zero understanding of how to govern. For them, the government is about treasury looting and fraud.



But I believe discerning Ghanaians are watching.



When President Umar Yaradua of Nigeria died in May 2011, who accused him of his death? Even though Goodluck Jonathan who is from Bayelsa State in the south-south of Nigeria that is believed to have less or no sufficient political influence, no matter what, to win an election, was the greatest beneficiary of that unfortunate event of the Yaradua's death, nobody in Nigeria accused Jonathan of killing him. This is because it was in public knowledge that Yaradua was very sick. He went for medication in the United Kingdom and later retreat to the Kaba in Makka, Saudi Arabia, but the ailment won't allow him to govern and eventually claimed his life.



Who did not know in this country that Professor Mills was sick and jetted to many places for a cure way before the 2008 election? At least one could see in his campaign posters that the man was not the same after the 2000 general elections. If you thought he grew lean going into the 2004 election, what could possibly drastically reduce a man's size like that changing him to a different person - from plus-size Atta Mills in 2000 to well trimmed, slimmed Atta Mills in 2004 and 2008 elections? Even as President, he jetted out of the country several times for medical vacation before his obvious untimely death. But desperation and stupidity of President Mahama's political detractors, out of bitterness and jealousy, that he has proven to be the political and leadership Messiah of Ghana than corrupt, fraud, and unintelligent Akufo Addo, have decided to tarnish his image.

I personally challenge His Excellency President Akufo Addo, I trust other well-meaning Ghanaians would do, to go to Antoa shrine if he can knock on his chest against the accusations leveled against him that he is the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Thieves) as far as all leaders that ever governed this "geographical expression" called Ghana, including governors of colonial masters, are concerned.



Let President Akufo Addo explain and purge himself from the allegations that he is a fraud and quack lawyer having got Third Class Honors in Economics degree at the University of Ghana yet had maneuvered to become a learned fellow - an "astute" lawyer.



Let president Akufo Addo explain why he usually has to call upon sector ministers to answer basic questions regarding governmental activities going on in such Ministries. Is that not a lack of intelligence, unintelligent enough to know what you assented to be done in such ministries? Was it not the same Akufo Addo who signed the extension of the Ameri deal fraud under Boakye Agyaku as Minister of Energy?



Unless you are not a political demagogue of African politics, especially the politics of both democratic giants in West Africa, Ghana and Nigeria, one can quickly spot the political denominator of events between the two countries.



For example, Ghana has the same number of republics as Nigeria. Both countries are currently in their Fourth Republics. Both countries until recently were prone to military coup d'etats before their present respective civilian governments. And a lot more.



It's really amazing that Ghana and Nigeria share the same plate of political, social and even economic fates. It appears major social, political or economic issues that happen to that country also happen to Ghana. And let me give you some examples. In terms of the Republics, they both have four as indicated above.



The 1st republic of Nigeria was between 1963-66, 2nd republic was between 1979-83 (when the current Nigerian president overthrew Shagari's government), the 3rd republic fell between 1992-93 (when Ibrahim Babaginda also overthrew Buhari and returned the country to a civilian government but which was aborted immediately when Mashood MKO Abiola won the 1993 Nigerian general elections, a development that led Shani Abacha to takeover. General Abdul Salami Abubakar, a product of KNUST, assumed power after the death of Abacha and returned Nigeria to a civilian government in 1999 till date).

In Ghana, we had the first republic from 1960 to 1966. The second republic fell between 1969 to 1972; the third republic was 1979 to 1981, then our current fourth republic from 1992 till date!



Please can you see some pattern between the two countries' history of republics? When Ghana begins, Nigeria follows suit and when Ghana leaves, they leave, and vice versa.



On the economic front, in 2004 then Dr. Charles Soludu Chukwuma now a Professor of economics who was the Governor of Bank of Nigeria, embarked upon a financial sector "clean up exercise" by condensing and consolidating over 90-plus banks to only 20-something banks in Nigeria without a kobo spent. Dr. Bawumia years later in Ghana took 13 billion cedis of taxpayers' meager money to undertake similar financial and economic policy with fewer banks (6) and many microfinance institutions!



And when their (Nigeria's) president died in May 2010, our president died in July 2012. They both were ill, terminally.



What is the problem with these honorable members who are fast becoming dishonorable having been reduced to literally puppies to the President?



Unfortunately, while Nigerians didn't and still do not blame anyone for the death of their president, some political buccaneers in Ghana want to scapegoat the then vice president of the Republic simply because he appears to be a beacon of hope and a "poster child" for presidential ambitious Northerners.



To conclude, the Nigerian last election, was a Northerner versus a Northerner contest: between Muhammadu Buhari from Katsina State and Atiku Abubakar from Adamawa State. Both states are in northern Nigeria.

Barring any political manipulations in the upcoming flagbearership contest of the two leading political parties in Ghana, both Mahama and Bawumia would emerge as winners and Flagbearers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) respectively. The contest shall therefore be between Mahama and Bawumia to fulfill this political prophecy predicated upon what happened in Nigeria in their last election when it was between two Northerners - Buhari and Atiku in which the former won. And Buhari had been Head of State of Nigeria before and Atiku was merely vice President to Obasanjo.



Therefore, in 2024, the same thing would happen here in Ghana, between Mahama and Bawumia. And the winner shall be the one who had been head of state of Ghana before former President John Dramani Mahama.



Clearly, this is what the disgraced government wants to avoid by making sure they indict the former President by fair or crook. However, one must not attempt to stain the blue skies by throwing dust into the sky. It's rather their faces.