BallonDor: 2kings, Wizkid, and Burna Boy take Afrobeats thrones together, but rule Separately

Nigerian Musicians, Wizkid and Burna Boy

After birthing success on their last year career run, acquiring Grammy plaques each for their expansive contributions to the culture; they invest in making records and have become an inspiration to generations.

It has become evident and glaring that the Afro-culture has birthed two kings, Burna Boy and Wizkid, currently, who have the most glory in dominating African music, it is shared amongst them. Although, a few sets of creators are contributing and making good names for themselves as well.



Talk about the 2kings right now, they've been creating an intentional pop wave and you should be referring to them as kings, indeed. They are both bridging the gap for creators as well as making possible proximity that could assist cultural growth.



Chronologically, BallonD'or is the most prestigious soccer award presented to the best male players annually. The award is usually a golden football issued by FIFA, to this best set of male athletes yearly.

Now, let's take our gaze back to the record which unravels the current state of the kingship of these two cultural icons: Wizkid & Burna Boy. BallonDor is a pop mash-up with collected grooves, bouncing alongside synths and rolling percussions.



The bond and love are shared amongst them. While the glaring chemistry also can't be taken away either. Meanwhile, the record hovers around fandom, drives through fun, and chills with women even as it showcases their separate thoughts and interests alongside.



BallonD'or from the theme's context to the record is defined as 2kings seated on the throne. They've found several things in common, works together to bridge the gap in their industry, and also set their gaze towards conquering every part of the space together.